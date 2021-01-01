Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca reach agreement to sign Wijnaldum

Antonio Conte will leave Inter less than a week after guiding the Milan outfit to the Serie A crown, bringing the curtain down on a two-year stay at San Siro.

The 51-year-old, previously a Scudetto winner with Juventus as well as a Premier League champion with Chelsea, led the Nerazzurri to a first top-flight title for over a decade in his sophomore season at the helm.

Yet even as the club has marched towards the trophy, friction between the manager and the club's hierarchy have grown more readily noticable over the future direction of the team, resulting in Conte's exit mere days after adding another honour to his repertoire.

