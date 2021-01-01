Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca reach agreement to sign Wijnaldum

Moya to depart Real Sociedad
Conte to leave Inter
Antonio Conte will leave Inter less than a week after guiding the Milan outfit to the Serie A crown, bringing the curtain down on a two-year stay at San Siro.
The 51-year-old, previously a Scudetto winner with Juventus as well as a Premier League champion with Chelsea, led the Nerazzurri to a first top-flight title for over a decade in his sophomore season at the helm.
Yet even as the club has marched towards the trophy, friction between the manager and the club's hierarchy have grown more readily noticable over the future direction of the team, resulting in Conte's exit mere days after adding another honour to his repertoire.
Trabzonspor confirm Gervinho and Peres
Boateng uninterested in MLS move
Jerome Boateng isn't currently interested in a move to MLS as he seeks to remain at the highest possible level in European football following his release from Bayern Munich.
Goal and SPOX can confirm that reports linking Boateng with a switch to the US are wide of the mark, with the 32-year-old still having designs on working his way back into the Germany national team squad.
Indeed, Boateng, who has won 76 caps for his country, was absent from Joachim Low's 26-man party for the European Championship this summer, despite having featured prominently for Bayern this season.
Bale retirement rumours dismissed
Rumours suggesting that Gareth Bale is planning to retire from football after the European Championship are false, Fabrizio Romano reports.
There had been speculation that the Real Madrid forward was planning on calling it quits, although he is waiting to decide his future ahead of a meeting between Tottenham and the Spanish club.
Wilshere undecided over Bournemouth future
Jack Wilshere has revealed he isn't sure if he'll continue playing for Bournemouth, with his short-term deal coming to an end.
The former West Ham midfielder joined the Cherries back in January although was unable to steer them back into the Premier League following their play-off defeat to Brentford.
Wilshere wrote on Instagram: "Thank you to everyone at Bournemouth for the last five months. My team-mates, all the staff and especially the fans. You were amazing last time and continued to support me this time.
"Being honest, I don't know if this is the end. The coming weeks will tell. Unfortunately we didn't reach our goal of promotion but there is plenty of positives and experience to take into next year to get this club back where it belongs! Have a good summer."
Glasner named new Frankfurt head coach
Juve chief Paratici to depart after 11 years of service
Atletico in talks to sign Dybala (Cadena SER)
Juve star touted for Wanda Metropolitano switch
Atletico Madrid are in talks to sign Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala - according to Cadena SER.
The Italian giants are eager to get the Argentine, who has previously been linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, off their books due to his €7 million-per-year wages.
Juve have already proposed a swap deal for Dybala involving Atletico's Angel Correa, but Diego Simeone is thought to prefer a more straightforward transfer.
Juve ready to offload Demiral
Juventus are ready to offload Merih Demiral in the summer transfer window - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The 23-year-old is unhappy with a lack of regular minutes at the Allianz Stadium and the Bianconeri are prepared to let him go if they receive a suitable offer.
Demiral was restricted to only 24 appearances across all competitions for Juve in 2020-21, including just 15 in Serie A.
Arsenal & Lyon negotiating Paris-Miedema swap deal
Arsenal and Lyon are locked in negotiations over a potential swap deal involving Nikita Parris and Vivianne Miedema - according to The Guardian.
The Gunners are hoping to finalise an agreement with the French outfit as they seek to avoid losing Miedema on a free transfer when her contract expires in 2022.
However, Arsenal will still pursue Parris if Lyon reject the exchange, having seen her win three trophies in France since her move from Manchester City in 2019.
West Ham target Spartak midfielder Kral
West Ham have identified Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral - according to Sky Sports.
The Hammers are one of five Premier League clubs thought to be chasing the 23-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his current contract.
Kral is open-minded when it comes to his future, but could yet decide to remain at Spartak following their progression to the final Champions League qualifying round.
Getafe announce Bordelas' departure
PSV announce Ramalho signing
'Koeman might stay at Barca beyond 2021-22'
Ronald Koeman might end up staying at Camp Nou beyond the 2021-22 season, according to his agent Rob Jansen, who says the Barcelona coach's job is safe for now.
Koeman inherited the managerial reins at Barca following Quique Setien's sacking last summer, and quickly set about stamping his own mark on a confidence-stricken squad.
The Dutchman was able to deliver Copa del Rey glory in his first season at the helm, but the Blaugrana fell short in the Primera Liga title race and the Champions League, and it has been reported that the club have been considering another change in the dugout.
Dortmund 'want Mainz defender St Juste'
Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign centre-back Jeremiah St. Juste from Mainz, claim Bild.
The 24-year-old, who can also play at right-back, was registered as the fastest player in the Bundesliga last season.
He impressed as Mainz avoided relegation and incoming Dortmund manager Marco Rose is reportedly a fan. Bild say St Juste would cost in the region of €15 million.
Barca reach agreement to sign Wijnaldum (Fabrizio Romano)
Liverpool star bound for Camp Nou
Juventus chief Paratici 'set to depart'
Juventus' chief football officer Fabio Paratici will leave the club amid a shake-up of the senior hierarchy at the deposed Italian champions, according to reports.
Tuttosport say Paratici, who has been with Juve for 11 years and seen the club win Serie A in nine of those, will be replaced after a disappointing season under rookie coach Andrea Pirlo that saw them lose the league to Inter.
Paratici has been closely involved in managing Juve's loan system and their youth ranks, including establishing their U23 team who play in Serie C.
Bayern No 2 Nubel to stay
Bayern Munich will not allow reserve goalkeeper Alexander Nubel to leave the club on loan next season, according to Bild.
Nubel, who joined Bayern on a free transfer last summer, has only played four times for the club with Manuel Neuer still the established No 1.
He is reportedly unhappy on the bench, and several French clubs - including Marseille, Monaco and new Ligue 1 champions Lille - are said to be interested, however Bayern want a good quality back-up for Neuer and are not interested in signing another goalkeeper.
Conte to leave Inter despite Serie A triumph (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Having led to Milan club to league glory, the manager is reportedly set to depart
Antonio Conte will leave Serie A champions Inter this summer due to the financial constraints on the club, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Conte took Inter to their first league title for 11 seasons, however the Milan club are in dire financial straits and would not be able to give him any sizable funds to reinforce his squad this summer.
With sales of key players likely and wage cuts possible, Conte will reportedly leave in the next 48 hours, with Max Allegri and Maurizio Sarri among the names linked with the job.
'Liverpool play better without Salah'
Liverpool play better without Mohamed Salah, according to David James, who has urged the Reds to cash in on their star forward this summer.
The former goalkeeper told Stadium Astro: “The opportunity for Liverpool to maybe cash in on Salah, [Diogo] Jota then naturally fits into that front three, [Roberto] Firmino gets more freedom arguably.
“Then Liverpool have a new dynamic up front rather than what seems to be a reliance, or has been a reliance, on Salah’s goals.”
Mourinho wants to bring Podence to Roma
Jose Mourinho wants to bring Wolves winger Daniel Podence to Roma for the 2020-21 season - according to Calcio Mercato.
The incoming Giallorossi boss scouted the 25-year-old while in charge at Tottenham, and hopes to lure him to Stadio Olimpico in the summer.
Podence still has three years left on his contract at Wolves, but injuries limited his contribution to their latest campaign.
Barca interested in AZ left-back Wijndal
AZ Alkmaar left-back Owen Wijndal is the subject of interest from Barcelona - according to AS.
The Spanish giants are looking at the 21-year-old as a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba, and could launch a summer bid for his services.
Barca will have to sell in order to fund a move for Wijndal, though, with Junior Firpo likely to be the man ushered out the exit door.
Icardi wanted by Serie A trio
Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi is wanted by a trio of top Serie A clubs - according to Calcio Mercato.
Juventus, AC Milan and AS Roma are all interested in the 28-year-old, who could be available for around €40 million (£35m/$49m) this summer.
Icardi, who was on Inter's books before joining PSG on a permanent deal last year, was restricted to just 20 Ligue 1 appearances for the French club in 2020-21 due to injuries.
Stevanovic bids farewell to Partizan
Conte mulling over Inter future
Antonio Conte will decide about his future in the next few days. 🔵🇮🇹— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021
Inter want Conte to stay accepting some changes in the team - as they need to sell players for €80m.
Conte pretends a winning project, keeping the best/key players - or he’s gonna part ways with Inter soon.
Atletico hope to renew Trippier amid Man Utd interest
Atletico Madrid have offered Kieran Trippier a new contract in an effort to fend off potential interest from Manchester United, who are tracking the full-back, according to The Telegraph.
Trippier's current deal runs for two more seasons, so an extension would likely lock down the 30-year-old for the majority of his remaining serviceable years as a footballer.
Domgjoni gets three-year deal from Vitesse
Vitesse have signed Toni Domgjoni to a three-year deal with an option for another season, the club have announced on social media.
The 22-year-old midfielder is a product of FC Zurich's academy.
Luton Town unveil Onyedinma
Stuttgart forced to sell top scorer
In the wake of pandemic-related financial losses, Stuggart will likely be forced to sell top scorer Sasa Kalajdzic in the coming window, says Bild.
Kalajdzic, 23, found the net 16 times in the Bundesliga this year while contributing five assists.
Cameron receives Kilmarnock extension
Sevilla announce Vazquez departure
Roma could activate €2m Gray clause
PSV to lure De Jong back to Eredivisie
PSV believe they can convince striker Luuk de Jong to return to the Eredivisie from Sevilla, writes VI.
De Jong enjoyed the two best goalscoring seasons of his career at PSV, scoring 26 league goals for them in 2015-16 and 27 league goals in 2018-19.
The attacker has struggled in Spain with just nine goals in 48 appearances across all competitions this year.
Ter Stegen expected to stay at Barcelona
PSG & Atletico in €30m Mukiele chase (Bild)
RB Leipzig could look to cash in on the defender this summer
Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid will battle for versatile RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele, reports Bild.
The 23-year-old French player can operate both in central defence and as a full-back. He made 21 starts in the Bundesliga this past season.
Mukiele is reportedly valued at €30 million ($36m/£26m).
Tapsoba drawing Premier League interest
Willian desires Chelsea return (Sky Sports)
Despite being linked to MLS, the Arsenal winger is said to prefer a summer move to Stamford Bridge
Willian desires a Chelsea return as his brief stint at Arsenal already appears to be coming to an end, according to Sky Sports.
The Brazilian has also been connected to Inter Miami of MLS, but joining the Blues would present a greater opportunity to play on big stages. However, Thomas Tuchel's attacking options are plentiful and the 32-year-old could struggle to find regular playing time over the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, among others.