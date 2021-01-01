Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alli move to PSG stalls

Gazzaniga joins Elche
Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has left the club for a loan stint at Elche in Spain.
Paulo Gazzaniga has joined La Liga side Elche on loan until the end of the season.
Good luck, @GazzanigaPaulo!
Mustafi departs Arsenal for Schalke
Shkodran Mustafi has left Arsenal to join Schalke.
The World Cup winner with Germany has signed a deal until the end of the season.
Yokuslu completes Baggies loan
West Brom have completed the signing of Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuslu on loan from Celta Vigo.
Welcome to the Albion, @Okayokuslu
The Turkish midfielder joins us on loan until the end of the season from @RCCelta.
Reds confirm Kabak deal
Liverpool have completed the loan signing of Ozan Kabak frmo Schalke.
Vavro swaps Lazio for Huesca
Comunicato ufficiale: Denis Vavro
➡️ https://t.co/RWYYYxZt2H pic.twitter.com/eCayWYBuiB
Bergkamp heads to Watford
Mitchel Bergkamp, the son of Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp, has joined Watford on a short-term deal.
The midfielder moved to England at the start of the year to further his career and has been picked up by the Hornets on a deal until the end of the season.
Ajax land winger Idrissa
Ajax have signed winger Oussama Idrissi on loan from Sevilla.
We'll give you a sign when...
Kenny completes Celtic loan
Celtic have completed the loan signing of Jonjoe Kenny from Everton.
The defender will spend the remainder of the season with the Scottish champions.
Braaf heads for Udinese
Jayden Braaf has left Manchester City for a stint on loan at Udinese.
Roles joins Stevenage
Jack Roles has left Tottenham for a loan stint at Stevenage.
The midfielder had been at Burton Albion, but he has now switched to Stevenage for the remainder of the season.
"He is a hugely talented player and will add a great deal of guile and craft into the team," Stevenage boss Alex Revell said.
Van den Berg joins Preston on loan
Sepp van den Berg has joined @pnefc for the rest of the season.
Good luck
Saints make late move for Minamino
Southampton are in talks with Liverpool to land Takumi Minamino.
The Athletic is reporting that Saints made a late approach to land the forward on loan for the remainder of the season.
Jese joins Las Palmas
Jesé, nuevo jugador de la UD Las Palmas.
➡️ https://t.co/158fsbGDVy pic.twitter.com/GwzRhQTXVZ
Barca's Todibo joins Nice on loan
Nice have confirmed the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo.
The defender had been on loan at Benfica, but he failed to secure regular playing time and Barcelona have sent him to Ligue for the second half of the season.
Yedlin leaves Newcastle for Gala
DeAndre Yedlin has left Newcastle to join Turkish side Galatasaray.
The United States defender has signed a deal until the summer of 2023.
Medley swaps Arsenal for Killie
Arsenal have sent young defender Zech Medley on loan to Kilmarnock.
A young Gunner added to the ranks
Welcome to Killie, @ZechMedley
Pochettino confident of Neymar and Mbappe stay
Mauricio Pochettino feels Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will commit their futures to Paris Saint-Germain.
Kilmarnock sign striker Pierrick
Brandon Pierrick has joined Kilmarnock on loan from Crystal Palace.
"I’m buzzing to get started and I’m looking forward to impressing and showcasing my talent," the teenage forward told Killie's official website.
Davies seals Liverpool move
Liverpool have completed the signing of Ben Davies from Preston.
Eastwood heads for Grimsby
Good luck, Jake.
Goalkeeper Jake Eastwood has completed a loan move to Grimsby Town until the end of the season.
Hornby completes Dons move
Aberdeen FC this evening confirms the loan signing of Scotland Under 21 International, @fraser_hornby, from French Ligue 1 side @StadeDeReims.
Valencia sign Oliva from Cagliari
Valencia have completed the signing of Christian Oliva from Cagliari.
The midfielder joins the Spanish side on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.
Atalanta sign Kovalenko
Viktor #Kovalenko è un nuovo giocatore dell'#Atalanta!
Benvenuto Viktor!
Viktor Kovalenko is a new Nerazzurri player!
ласкаво просимо Віктор!
⠀#WelcomeKovalenko #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/zWf69L3N8V
Hoffenheim sign Rutter from Rennes
👋 Georginio 👋
Georginio #Rutter has moved to Kraichgau from French Ligue 1 team @staderennais and will join straight up with #TSG. The 18-year-old striker has signed a contract until 30th June 2025.
Rugani joins Cagliari on loan from Juventus
#Juve e #Cagliari hanno definito in tempo l'accordo per il prestito di #Rugani fino a giugno // Rugani joins Cagliari on loan until the end of the season
Man City's Muric leaves Girona for Willem II
Aro Muric's loan spell with Girona has ended and he will now move to Willem II for the remainder of the season, subject to international clearance.
Best of luck, Aro!
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/V8A4VzY8q0
Fadiga joins Brest on loan from PSG
Bandiougou Fadiga has joined Brest on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
The midfielder is tied to PSG until 2022 but Brest have an option to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season.
Everton loan Tosun to Besiktas
Cenk Tosun has completed a loan switch to Besiktas for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.
RB Leipzig beat AC Milan to Simakan signing
Mohamed Simakan will join RB Leipzig at the end of the season.
Goal understands the German side have beaten AC Milan to the signing of the defender, having struck a deal with Strasbourg worth €15 million (£13m/$18m).
McGavin heads to Ayr
📝 | The Honest Men have added midfielder Brett McGavin on loan from @IpswichTown until the end of the season.
➡️ https://t.co/npIR8P7dLm pic.twitter.com/ThVOntbcNk
Zirkzee's Parma loan confirmed
Joshua Zirkzee's loan from Bayern Munich to Parma has been confirmed.
The teenage forward said on Sunday that he was heading to Italy and the loan has been confirmed by Lega Serie A.
𝗔𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗻 swaps West Ham for Bolton
✍️🏼 We are delighted to announce the signing of 𝗢𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗽𝗼 𝗔𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗻 on loan from @WestHam until the end of the season.
🤘🏼 Welcome to the club, Oladapo!
Khedira joins Hertha Berlin
Sami Khedira’s short-term future has been resolved as he has joined Hertha Berlin on a free transfer from Juventus.
The former Germany international had been linked with Everton and Tottenham, but he has joined Hertha.“With Sami Khedira we have a top player who has been under contract with top European clubs in recent years and who will help us immediately,” Hertha performance manager Arne Friedrich said.
Wimmer joins Karlsruher
Kevin Wimmer has swapped Stoke for a loan spell at Karlsruher SC in the German second division.
The Austrian defender will spend the rest of the season in Germany.
Glatzel joins Mainz
Robert Glatzel has joined 1. FSV Mainz 05 on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.
All the best, #RG9!
➡️ https://t.co/N0wh7eY1oZ#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/mjXv5gH3Qr
Wright on brink of Rangers move
Scott Wright is poised to seal his move from Aberdeen to Rangers.
According to the Daily Record, the Dons turned down a number of offers for the winger, but have now given the green light on a deal worth in the region of £200,000.
Radonjic heads to Hertha Berlin
Naaa, wer hat's erraten? 🤔➡️ Nemanja #Radonjić wechselt auf Leihbasis an die Spree! Dobrodošli u Berlin, Nemanja!
'Chelsea and Liverpool are interested' in Upamecano
Liverpool and Chelsea hold an interest in Dayot Upamecano.
The defender seems set to leave RB Leipzig in the summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly leading the chase.
The Bundesliga champions appear to know plenty about the situation, as their CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Chelsea and Liverpool are also keen.
Harwood-Bellis joins Rovers
Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has joined Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season.
Mengi swaps United for Derby
Manchester United defender Teden Mengi has joined Wayne Rooney's Derby County on loan.
Mengi, 18, will spend the rest of the season with the Championship club.
Miranda parts ways with Wolves
Wolves have confirmed the departure of Roderick Miranda on a free transfer.
The termination of the contract allows the defender to seek out a new club, and can do so after the transfer window closes due to being a free agent.
Brighton confirm Caicedo signing
✍️ Albion have completed the signing of Moises Caicedo on a contract until June 2025 from Ecuadorian top-flight side Independiente del Valle!
A̷n̷n̷o̷u̷n̷c̷e̷ ̷C̷a̷i̷c̷e̷d̷o̷
𝗖𝗮𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗱𝗼 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱
🤝 @firsttouchgames
Leipzig strike deal for Simakan
RB Leipzig are getting ahead of the likely exit of Dayot Upamecano, as they have agreed a deal with Strasbourg to sign Mohamed Simakan.
RMC claims the deal for the defender is worth in the region of €15 million (£13.2m / $18.1m) and will come into effect on July 1st.
McEneff makes Hearts move
Welcome to Hearts @amceneff!
Donnarumma deal remains some way off
AC Milan are, according to Corriere della Sera, no closer to agreeing a contract extension with Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The Serie A giants are keen to keep a highly-rated goalkeeper on their books, but will see his current deal expire at the end of the season.
Blackburn snap up teenage defender Harwood-Bellis
✍️ #Rovers are delighted to confirm the arrival of rising star Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season.
Wolves keeper Pardington joins Mansfield on loan
✍ We are delighted to announce the loan signing of @Wolves goalkeeper Jamie Pardington until the end of the season!
🤝 Welcome to the #Stags, Jamie!
Rose unsure on Trabzonspor move
Danny Rose is in danger of missing out on a move to Trabzonspor, reports CaughtOffside.
The Tottenham defender is said to have a switch to Turkey agreed, but he is mulling over whether or not he wants to relocate so far away from his native England.
Van Aanholt good enough for Arsenal but deal unlikely
Patrick van Aanholt is good enough to play for Arsenal according to Roy Hodgson, who has spoken out on rumours linking the Crystal Palace star with a switch to Emirates Stadium.
The Eagles boss has said: "Is he good enough to play for Arsenal? Yes, but it would be a real surprise to me."
Hakimi open to Premier League move
Achraf Hakimi would be interested in making a move to the Premier League this summer, claims The Athletic.
The highly-rated full-back only joined Inter in 2020, but the Serie A giants are experiencing financial difficulties and may have to offload a player who is already being linked with Chelsea and Arsenal.
Mustafi discussing Schalke switch
Arsenal outcast Shkodran Mustafi is discussing a move to Schalke, claims ESPN.
The World Cup-winning defender has slipped down the pecking order at Emirates Stadium and could return to Germany prior to his contract with the Gunners expiring in the summer.
Brighton take Wakely on loan from Chelsea
✍ Defender Jack Wakely has signed for Albion on loan for the rest of the season from @ChelseaFC, and will join the club's under-23 side.
🤝 @firsttouchgames
Man City won’t sign Diego Costa
Guardiola not interested in free agent striker
Manchester City will not be snapping Diego Costa up as a free agent, reports the Daily Mail.
The Blues had been urged to bring in the former Chelsea striker following his release by Atletico Madrid, but Pep Guardiola has no interest in doing a deal.
Rooney wants Roberts deal with Man City
Derby manager Wayne Rooney is keen on adding Patrick Roberts to his ranks, claims Football League World.
The Manchester City midfielder has been struggling for game time at Middlesbrough and could see a move agreed to a different Championship club.
Fulham in talks over Maja loan
Fulham are, according to Sky Sports, holding talks with Bordeaux regarding a loan deal for Josh Maja.
Scott Parker wants to add more firepower to his ranks in a Premier League bid and has set his sights on a former Sunderland frontman.
Richards heads to Hoffenheim
Welcome, @eastmamba
Just before the close of the current transfer window, #TSG Hoffenheim have signed Chris #Richards to cover the injury-ravaged defence. The 21-year-old central defender arrives in Kraichgau on loan until the end of the season from @FCBayernUS.
Spurs send Parrott out on loan
Troy Parrott has joined @IpswichTown on loan until the end of the season.
Good luck, @troyparrott9
Pro terms for record-setting American starlet
🚨 #Hoppe2023 🚨
@MatthewHoppe9 has signed his first professional contract
Kabak an option for Liverpool before transfer deadline
Schalke star Ozan Kabak is a target for Liverpool as the Reds seek to bring in a second centre-back before the January transfer window closes, with Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car also an option.
Goal has learned that Liverpool have already tied up a £2 million deal for Preston defender Ben Davies, with the 25-year-old set to undergo a medical at Anfield on Monday.
Davies will provide Jurgen Klopp with extra cover at the back amid an injury crisis which has forced the German to shuffle his pack amid the Reds' defence of the Premier League title.
Read the full story on Goal.
Arsenal-linked Isco asks to leave Real Madrid
Isco has asked to leave Real Madrid - according to Spanish publication Cuatro.
The 28-year-old wants to move onto pastures new to boost his chances of playing for Spain in the European Championships this summer, having been reduced to a bit-part role in Zinedine Zidane's squad this season.
Isco, who has been linked with Arsenal in recent weeks, has only featured in three La Liga games for Madrid in 2020-21.
Everton plotting late swoop for Perisic
Everton are plotting a late swoop for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic - according to Football Insider.
The Merseyside outfit are looking to bring in the Croatia international as a replacement for Bernard, who looks set to leave Goodison Park before the winter transfer window closes.
Carlo Ancelotti thinks Perisic is the best man to take the Brazilian's spot in his Everton squad, but it remains to be seen whether Inter will sanction his departure.
Arteta hints at late Arsenal deal
Mikel Arteta has not ruled out the possibility of Arsenal bringing in a new player before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.
The Gunners have already added two new faces to their squad on loan during January, signing attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and goalkeeper Mat Ryan from Brighton.
Arteta has previously stated that he would like to add a new left-back to provide cover for Kieran Tierney and, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s match at Wolves, the Gunners boss hinted that could still be a possibility.
Read the full story on Goal.
Huddersfield announce Leutwiler signing
✅ #htafc have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler on a contract that runs until the end of the current season!
😁 Welcome, Jayson!
Wolves sell Taylor to Burton Albion
✍️ Burton Albion are delighted to confirm the signing of midfielder Terry Taylor from @Wolves!
Welcome to Burton Albion, Terry! Read more from our new signing here.
👇👇👇
West Ham announce Reid's temporary departure
Winston Reid has joined @BrentfordFC on loan until the end of the 2020/21 season.
Good luck, @WinstonReid2!
'Davies is a steady Eddie but Phillips is better'
Liverpool's defensive issues won't be solved by "steady Eddie" Ben Davies according to Mark Lawrenson, who thinks Nathaniel Phillips is "probably a better player" than the Preston North End star.
Goal has reported that Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Davies for £2 million ($2.75m) from Preston before the January transfer window closes.
Jurgen Klopp has been seeking cover at centre-back amid an injury crisis which has seen Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho sidelined, and appears to have finally landed his man.
Read the full story on Goal.
Arsenal loan Smith to Charlton
✍️ The Addicks have secured the signing of Matt Smith on loan from @Arsenal until the ends of the season.
Leicester looking at Chalobah
Leicester are looking into a deal for Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, reports the Daily Mail.
Brendan Rodgers has previously worked with the 26-year-old in the academy ranks at Chelsea and wants to add greater depth to his Foxes squad.
Bruce looking to be busy at Newcastle
Steve Bruce is hoping to be busy on deadline day at Newcastle, with the Magpies in the market for a number of players.
Bruce has said: “Neymar was the one we were looking at but it didn't happen.”
Kabak another option for Liverpool
Still a chance Liverpool bring in a second centre back today. Club working on a few targets including Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Duje Caleta-Car of Marseille.
Man Utd to move for Sancho & Dembele
Red Devils to ask about two wingers
Manchester United will make moves for Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele in the summer, claims Sport.
The Red Devils will only land one of the wingers, but are prepared to test the water with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in a bid to determine which deal is more likely to happen.
Leicester join the race for Maitland-Niles
Leicester have, according to Sky Sports, joined West Brom and Southampton in the race for Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
The England international is looking to leave Arsenal on loan and find the regular game time that can keep his European Championship dreams alive.
Man Utd set to confirm Rojo departure
Manchester United are expecting a quiet transfer deadline day, with a couple of outgoings the only likely business.
Marcos Rojo’s move to Boca Juniors is expected to be finalised after the club agreed to terminate his contract six months early to facilitate his switch back to Argentina, but with the transfer window over there open until February 19th it is possible the deal could not go through until after Monday.
Leeds snub offer for Hernandez
Leeds have turned down an offer for Pablo Hernandez from CD Castellon, reports the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The veteran Spanish midfielder has struggled for regular game time under Marcelo Bielsa this season.
Spurs could sanction Tanganga loan switch
Tottenham are, according to the Daily Mail, weighing up whether or not to let Japhet Tanganga leave on loan.
West Brom are keen on taking the promising defender as they look to steer a course to Premier League safety.
Murray leaves Brighton for Forest
✍️ Murray checks in
#NFFC are delighted to announce the signing of striker Glenn Murray from @OfficialBHAFC.
Saints to miss out on Gilmour
Southampton are, according to Sky Sports, unlikely to get a dea in place for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.
There remains a chance that he will leave Stamford Bridge on loan, with a number of clubs still looking to put a late deal in place, but Goal has learned that the Scot is set to stay put.
New arrival at Norwich
🇳🇴 #WelcomeNyland 🇳🇴
Lossl leaves Everton
🔵 | @JonasLoessl has left #EFC to return to @fcmidtjylland, the Danish Superliga club where he began his career.
Sanabria joins Torino from Real Betis
✍️ | WELCOME SANABRIA
The forward signs a four year deal
👉 https://t.co/TQBEw4aonr#SFT pic.twitter.com/2mziMAvfs7
Mengi set to join Derby on loan from Man Utd
Manchester United defender Teden Mengi is set to join Derby County on loan - as the Daily Mail reports.
Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney recently took over at Pride Park, and thinks the England U18 international will add great value to his Rams squad.
Mengi has only featured in one senior game for United to date, with all of his appearances for the club this season coming with the U23s.
Guaita signs Crystal Palace extension
He saves. He stays.
Vicente Guaita has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until June 2023.
Belgian keeper Proto leaves Lazio by mutual consent
Comunicato ufficiale: Silvio Proto
➡️ https://t.co/3xnXvUA0HD pic.twitter.com/UGN64YaXQP
Natural for Bayern to be interested in Upamecano - Kahn
It would be remiss of Bayern Munich not to take an interest in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, director Oliver Kahn has said.
CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has previously indicated that the club want to sign the young Frenchman, while Leipzig have confirmed that he has a €42.5 million (£38m/$52m) release clause in his contract.
Kahn, who will become Bayern president in 2022, has doubled down on the club’s insistence of negotiating with the centre-back, given they will have a need to sign in that area.
Read the full story on Goal.
Newcastle interested in Leicester midfielder Choudhury
Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury is the subject of interest from Newcastle - according to The Chronicle.
The Magpies are hoping to bring the 23-year-old in on loan until the end of the season before the January transfer window closes.
Choudhury, whose current contract at the King Power Stadium does not expire until 2023, has only featured in three Premier League games for Leicester this term.
Koeman fumes over ‘malicious’ Messi contract leak
Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has been left seething after details of Lionel Messi’s contract were leaked to the media – and has vowed to identify and punish whoever is responsible.
Barca find themselves in financial strife, but the figures shown on the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s deal were astronomical.
El Mundo reported Messi's current deal is worth a whopping €555 million (£491m/$674m), including €138m (£112m/$167m) in annual earnings.
Boca to retain ex-Galaxy forward Pavon
Ex-Los Angeles Galaxy forward Cristian Pavon will not move on from Boca Juniors in January, reports Ole.
Due to lack of interest in his signature the Xeneize will allow Pavon to undergo an operation on his ankle, meaning that he will remain linked to the club at least until June.
Arteta hails Luiz but says no talks over new Arsenal deal
Mikel Arteta has hailed the influence of David Luiz, calling the Arsenal defender a ‘joy to work with’.
Having struggled with some injury issues this season, Luiz is now enjoying an excellent run of form and was named man of the match on Saturday as Arsenal drew 0-0 with Manchester United in the Premier League.
The 33-year-old Brazilian has formed an impressive partnership with Rob Holding in the heart of the Arsenal defence in recent weeks and has started each of the last four league games, helping the Gunners to three clean sheets.
Man Utd to rescind Rojo's contract
Manchester United have agreed to terminate Marcos Rojo's contract, claims the Sun.
The Argentina defender is expected to return to his native country in order to represent Boca Juniors.
Neymar commits future to PSG and urges Mbappe to remain
Neymar has confirmed for the first time that he is happy to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite constant speculation over the Brazilian's future in France.
The ex-Santos and Barcelona star hit twice from the penalty spot on Sunday in his side's visit to Lorient.
That double, however, proved insufficient for Mauricio Pochettino's charges, who slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat against a side who began the weekend tied in last place in Ligue 1 with Nimes and Dijon.
Everton's Kenny set for Celtic switch
Celtic are set to land Everton's Jonjoe Kenny on loan, claims the Daily Star.
The defender has made just one Premier League start for the Toffees this season after returning from another short-team deal at Schalke.
Harwood-Bellis set for Blackburn loan
Man City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set to join Blackburn Rovers on loan, reports The Sun.
The 19-year-old has played in cup matches for City this season but will now have the chance to feature in a more prominent role for the Championship outfit.
Maitland-Niles desperate for Arsenal exit
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is desperate to leave Arsenal in the current transfer window, reports the Mirror.
Leicester are believed to be the front-runners for the defender, who could move on loan with an eye to a permanent deal this summer.
Alli to PSG deal stalls
Dele Alli-PSG deal is not progressing. Tottenham were looking for Eriksen as replacement but Inter won't sell him now.
Alli deal is almost 'ready to be completed' on loan but #thfc are not intentioned to sell him without any replacement. Really complicated.
Liverpool agree £2m Davies deal
Liverpool have agreed a £2 million fee to sign Preston defender Ben Davies ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.
The Reds had opened talks with the Championship outfit, and Davies will now undergo a medical on Monday morning.
The Premier League champions have also been offered the chance to sign Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car, though that move is understood to be unlikely with the Ligue 1 club scrambling for a replacement on loan.
Besiktas sign Tosun on loan from Everton
Çok özlemişiz @CenkTosun_