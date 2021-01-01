Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City see pathway to Haaland deal

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was unhappy with the club's board after he wasn't able to make any signings in the January window.

"I put my recommendation to the board regarding strengthening in January with a couple of deals that I believe would have helped us," Wilder told reporters.

"As much as I respect other people's opinion I think people should respect mine, which was to bring a couple of players in.

"But the owner makes the decisions at a football club and he has to carry that burden and responsibility to do the best for the football club and I respect the decisions made. It's football, there are disappointments all along."