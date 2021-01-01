Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Massive Alaba wages from Real Madrid revealed

Mason delays Bale future talk
Ryan Mason said he didn't want to discuss Gareth Bale's future at Tottenham, saying the club would revisit the on-loan winger's status after the campaign.
Bale led Spurs with a hat-trick on Sunday against Sheffield United.
Sporting CP want to sign 'the Neymar of Bissau'
Sporting CP want to sign Vando Felix, who has been 'the Neymar of Bissau'.
Record believes that the Lisbon club face competition from Sporting Braga for the 18-year-old Leixoes attacker.
Alaba to match Ramos' wages (Mundo Deportivo)
Real Madrid will have one of the most expensive centre-back pairings in the world
Real Madrid will pay David Alaba the same €12 million-per-year (£10.5m/$14.5m) wage they give to Sergio Ramos, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Alaba's switch to Madrid has not been officially confirmed, but it is an open secret that this is his destination.
Ramos' future, though, looks far less clear.
Van de Saar confirms Man Utd contact
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van de Saar has said the club has tried to get him to return in a backroom role.
“Manchester United? It’s always nice to read positive things about you,” he told ESPN.
“Everyone is ambitious in life. Did they contact me? Yes, a few years ago already.”
Batlles tipped for Montpellier job
Laurent Batlles has been tipped to take over from outgoing Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian.
Foot Mercato believes that the Troyes head coach is high on the Ligue 1 side's shortlist.