Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Massive Alaba wages from Real Madrid revealed

Real Madrid will have one of the most expensive centre-back pairings in the world

Real Madrid will pay David Alaba the same €12 million-per-year (£10.5m/$14.5m) wage they give to Sergio Ramos, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Alaba's switch to Madrid has not been officially confirmed, but it is an open secret that this is his destination.

Ramos' future, though, looks far less clear.