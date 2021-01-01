Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aguero considers Tottenham switch

Aguero Manchester City 2021
Basel sack manager for 'poor results'

2021-04-06T22:58:00Z

Rangers announce Tavernier deal

2021-04-06T22:45:00Z

Aguero considers Spurs switch (The Telegraph)

2021-04-06T22:20:00Z

The Man City striker doesn't mind if Tottenham misses Champions League qualification

Sergio Aguero would be willing to join Tottenham this summer, according to The Telegraph, and would not be put off if Spurs miss the Champions League next season.

More important to the forward is adding to his Premier League goal tally and being able to stay in the country he has called home since 2011.

Coventry placed under transfer embargo

2021-04-06T22:00:00Z

Coventry City have been placed under a transfer embargo due to administrative reasons, the club has announced on its website.

“It’s ridiculous that the EFL's regulations on this do not replicate [the more relaxed] approach that the government has taken, especially when they have amended other rules of their during the pandemic," said chief executive Dave Boddy.