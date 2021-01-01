Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe does not want PSG extension

Stiepermann departs Norwich
The club can confirm that Marco Stiepermann has departed #NCFC, after a mutual agreement was reached to end his contract.— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) June 30, 2021
Stiepermann played a total of 119 games for the club, scoring 12 goals.
Son extension expected regardless of Kane decision (Fabrizio Romano)
Spurs can count on the South Korean star to provide continuity under a new coaching regime
Tottenham expect to hammer out a contract extension for Son Heung-min in the near future, says Fabrizio Romano. A deal is not dependent on whether striker Harry Kane is sold this summer.
Spurs announced the hiring of Nuno Espirito Santo on Wednesday and will now turn towards building out their 2021-22 squad.
Watford's Pussetto extends Udinese loan
ℹ️ Ignacio Pussetto has extended his loan spell at Udinese and will remain with the Serie A side for the 2021/22 campaign.— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 30, 2021
McGeady back to Sunderland
𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧... 🧙♂️🪄— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) June 30, 2021
Aiden McGeady has returned to Sunderland, signing a new one-year deal at the Stadium of Light!
Newcastle announce three signings
✍️ #NUFC are pleased to announce the signings of Remi Savage, Charlie Wiggett and Cameron Ferguson.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 30, 2021
Mbappe does not want PSG extension (L'Equipe)
The forward will still respect the final year of his contract in France
Kylian Mbappe does not want to extend his current contract, which runs through the 2021-22 season, according to L'Equipe. He has reportedly informed members of the Paris Saint-Germain organisation of his intention to eventually leave.
However, the 22-year-old is not expected to demand a transfer and is willing to wait out his current deal.
Nuno announced as new Tottenham head coach
Tottenham's long search for a new manager is at an end, after they announced the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.
Nuno, who left Wolves at the end of the 2020-21 season, replaces Jose Mourinho in the hotseat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs went 72 days without a permanent manager after sacking their old boss just before the Carabao Cup final.