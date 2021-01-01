Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Grealish agents confident of £100m Man City move

Getafe in negotiations to sign Macias
Getafe are currently negotiating with Chivas over a deal for Mexico international forward Jose Juan Macias, Goal can confirm.
Macias has reached a deal on personal terms with the club as he prepares for a move to La Liga.
Grealish agents expect Man City move
The Aston Villa star could be on his way to the Premier League champions
Jack Grealish's agents fully expect the Aston Villa midfielder to make the move to Manchester City this summer, according to the Sun.
The midfielder's representatives expect Villa to greenlight a £100 million ($140m) move after this summer's Euros.
Villa, meanwhile, have insisted that they don't want to sell, with Grealish still having four years left on his current contract.
Man Utd's Sancho pursuit delaying Lingard decision
West Ham are looking to bring back Jesse Lingard this summer but a potential move is being put on hold as Manchester United sort their own transfer business.
According to the Evening Standard, Lingard's first choice would be to remain at Old Trafford, where he has a good relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite leaving the club on loan in January.
But his priorities could change if Man Utd complete a deal for Sancho, paving the way for West Ham to bring him back after that successful spell.
Salah unlikely to play in Olympics
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is unlikely to feature at the Olympics for Egypt, reports ESPN.
Salah is expected to take part in the Reds' preseason instead of the Olympics, with Egypt pushing desperately to have him this summer.
But Liverpool are expecting him to join up with the rest of the team, having previously turned down requests to release Ibrahima Konate for France.
Favre opts against Palace deal
Lucien Favre has decided not to accept the Crystal Palace job, according to The Guardian.
The former Dortmund manager was expected to sign a three-year deal with the club on Thursday, but those talks have fallen apart.