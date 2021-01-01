Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal inspired to keep loan star Odegaard

Former Manchester United defender Marcus Rojo has said he talked with Edinson Cavani about joining his current club, Boca Juniors.

"He is a great professional and if he reaches Argentine football, he would be a great star that would do Argentine football good," Rojo said via the Manchester Evening News.

Cavani has scored six league goals for the Red Devils this year but indicated he might be happier playing in South America next year.

