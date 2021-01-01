Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona give Dembele ultimatum

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique was asked about Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in a chat with YouTuber Ibai Llanos, and he said he would welcome the player to Spain.

"I hope that he comes [to Barcelona]," Pique said to Llanos (via Marca). "The great players should be with us, but that's a decision for the club to make. They will know."