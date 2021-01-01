Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United eye Fofana move

Foden in line for fresh terms at Man City
Phil Foden is in line for a new contract at Manchester City - according to The Mirror.
The Premier League leaders set to treble the midfielder's wages to £100,000 per week and extend his stay at Etihad Stadium through to 2026.
Foden, whose current deal expires in 2024, has scored 13 goals in 41 outings for City in all competitions this term.
Tottenham interested in Barcelona's Emerson
Barcelona defender Emerson is the subject of interest from Tottenham - according to Mundo Deportivo.
Spurs are considering a summer swoop for the 22-year-old, who is currently on loan at Real Betis and has a market value of €25 million (£22m/$30m)
However, the Premier League club are likely to face competition for Emerson's signature from Inter and Paris Saint-Germain.
Taison returns to Internacional from Shakhtar Donetsk
😍 Do Celeiro para o mundo, dele para casa. Ídolo colorado reforça o Inter pelas próximas duas temporadas. 💪— Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) April 16, 2021
Saiba mais: https://t.co/zWt0R87c9Y #TaisonDay pic.twitter.com/sMKie73Qho
Man Utd eye Fofana move (Foot Mercato)
The defender has impressed in his first season in England
Manchester United are eyeing a move for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, reports Foot Mercato.
The 20-year-old has been a revelation for the Foxes in his first season since moving from Saint-Etienne.
Due to his age and his contract through 2025, Leicester would likely demand a massive fee for the young defender.
Gattuso touted for Fiorentina job
Gennaro Gattuso is being touted for the head coach job at Fiorentina - according to SportFace.it.
The Italian has been tipped to leave Napoli at the end of the season, and La Viola are planning to bring him in for the 2021-22 campaign.
Gattuso is hoping to leave Naples on a high, with his team currently sitting two points outside of the Champions League places in Serie A.
Milan submit offer for D'Ambrosio
AC Milan have submitted an offer for Inter full-back Danilo D'Ambrosio - according to CalcioMercato.
The Rossoneri are prepared to hand the 32-year-old a two-year contract, with his current deal on the Nerazzurri's books set to expire in June.
D'Ambrosio has only appeared in 15 Serie A games for Inter so far this season, scoring three goals.
Juventus prioritising Locatelli signing
Juventus are prioritising the signing of Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli this summer - according to CalcioMercato.
Andrea Pirlo is a keen admirer of the 23-year-old, who has made it clear that he would like to step up to a bigger club later in the year.
Locatelli has scored three goals in 26 Serie A outings for Sassuolo to date in 2020-21, and still has two years left to run on his contract.