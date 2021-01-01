Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Arsenal battle for £25m Sima

Leicester expected to beat Man Utd to Grist
Leicester City are expected to beat Manchester United to Grimsby Town starlet Ben Grist, claims the Daily Mail.
The 16-year-old homegrown player is of particular interest because of new Brexit limitations on signing minors from foreign countries.
Wycombe yet to make Akinfenwa decision
Wycombe have announced on their club website that they will not renew the contracts of Ryan Allsop, Cameron Yates, Giles Phillips, Darius Charles and Andron Georgiou.
However, cult icon Adebayo Akinfenwa's status remains undecided.
“Discussions are ongoing relating to the futures of other players, including Adebayo Akinfenwa, whose contract expires this summer,” Wycombe wrote in a statement provided to Sky Sports.
Burton bid farewell to 11 players
📝 Burton Albion can confirm the players that will be leaving the club at the end of their contracts this summer.— Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) May 12, 2021
We thank every one of the players leaving the @PirelliStadium this summer for their service to the club, and wish them all the very best. 💛🖤#BAFC
👇👇👇
Marcelo feud adds to Real Madrid uncertainty
Real Madrid defender Marcelo was left off the squad list for Thursday's match against Granada due to an argument with manager Zinedine Zidane, Goal has confirmed.
With Ferland Mendy out for the remainder of the season, Marcelo had appeared to be in line to start the crucial match at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes but was omitted entirely.
The news comes as the future of Zidane at the club has come into question, and a dressing room that could lose leader Sergio Ramos this summer continues to appear somewhat shaken, at least from the outside.
Man Utd and Arsenal battle for £25m Sima (Mirror)
The forward apparently made an impression when he faced the Gunners in the Europa League
Manchester United and Arsenal will battle for 19-year-old Senegalese prospect Abdallah Sima, who has burst onto the radar of English clubs out of relative obscurity in his first senior campaign with Sparta Prague, according to the Mirror.
The striker has been rated at £25 million (€29m/$35m) amid a season in which he has scored 15 goals in all competitions, including four in the Europa League.
He netted vs Leicester City in the round of 32 before playing 69 minutes against Arsenal in the quarter-final without finding a breakthrough.
Camavinga agent claims intense interest
The agent of Eduardo Camavinga, one of Europe's most highly regarded teenage midfielders, has spoken of intense interest in his client.
He told SNTV: "Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year, a lot of offers, and good ones. I mean top, top clubs."