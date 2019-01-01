Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs players fear Kane will leave

Jonjo Shelvey is unlikely to return to Newcastle next season despite assurances by Rafa Benitez over his long-term future, according to the Telegraph.

Shelvey has been unable to make his way back into Benitez's squad after returning from injury, and featured for the club's U-23s to get playing time on Friday.

The midfielder is a long-term target for West Ham, who are likely to come with a bid for Shelvey this summer.