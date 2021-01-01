Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona prioritse Haaland over Messi

The Blaugrana are desperate to land the Dortmund striker

Barcelona will prioritise a move for Erling Haaland over re-signing Lionel Messi this summer, claims The Sun.

Due to the club's tight financial situation, they may not have the funds to pay a massive transfer fee to Dortmund for Haaland and sign Messi to a new contract.

Should they be forced to choose one Barca are leaning toward Haaland, who is 13 years Messi's junior.