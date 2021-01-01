Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plot £90m Kane bid

Farias catches eye of Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid are interested in 18-year-old Colon midfielder Facundo Farias, claims AS.
He has a €10 million (£9m/$12m) release clause that could be triggered in a few months, with Diego Simeone said to be "seduced" by the player.
Leeds target Lang
Leeds United will target Club Brugge forward Noa Lang this summer, writes The Telegraph.
The 21-year-old winger played at Ajax before moving to Belgium and has vaulted into the long-term Netherlands national team picture with 21 goal contributions this season.
Man Utd plot £90m Kane bid (The Sun)
The Glazers have given the green light for the big-money move
Manchester United are plotting a £90 million ($125m) bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to The Sun, with ownership wanting to appease fans after the Super League fiasco.
Kane is said to be interested in such a move, particularly as Spurs appear set to miss out on Champions League football next season.
Hibernian confirm Mackay agreement
🤝 Hibernian FC can confirm that we have agreed terms with @ICTFC for the transfer of Daniel Mackay.— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) May 4, 2021
📝 The 20-year-old's move to Easter Road is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours subject to a medical.
👇 Read more on our website.
Vinicius to leave Tottenham (Sky Sports)
The Brazilian is set for a return to Benfica with his loan option unlikely to be picked up
Amid reports Harry Kane could force a summer move, Tottenham now appear likely to lose other attacking players, with Sky Sports reporting that on-loan forward Carlos Vinicius will head back to Benfica in the coming window.
Vinicius has managed just one Premier League goal this year, although his Europa League return of six goals and three assists was useful for Spurs.
Tottenham would reportedly need to pay £36 million (€42m/$50) to keep the 26-year-old on a permanent basis - a fee they are apparently unwilling to consider.