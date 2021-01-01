Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane not interested in Man Utd job

Mendes touts Lopetegui for Man Utd job
Jorge Mendes is aiming for his client Julen Lopetegui to land the Man Utd manager job, says the Manchester Evening News.
Mendes, who also represents Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo, is hoping to use his influence to push the current Sevilla boss to Old Trafford.
Tuchel admits 'delay' on Rudiger future
Thomas Tuchel has admitted that there is a "delay" over the resolution of Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea future, but he hopes that he will stay at the club.
The Blues man's deal is up at the end of the season and he has indicated that he may move on from Stamford Bridge.
But Tuchel is relatively bullish, stating: “The situation is the situation. We want him to stay, this is very clear and he knows it. But sometimes in these situations there is a certain delay and, obviously, there is a delay in these talks and his decision."
Leeds trio linked to Liverpool
Leeds United have seen a trio of players all linked with a move to Liverpool, as the Reds keep tab on three of the Whites' standout stars, per Football Insider.
Jurgen Klopp's side have been linked with Raphinha before, with the Brazil international very much still on their radar.
Now however, England international Kalvin Phillips and goalkeeper Illan Meslier are also two players who have caught the interest of the Premier League heavyweights.
Rodgers gives Leicester assurance amid Man Utd speculation
Brendan Rodgers has assured senior players at Leicester City over his future following speculation linking him with Manchester United.
The Foxes boss has long been mooted as a successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if and when the Norwegian was to exit Old Trafford.
"It was a case of just giving some stability and speaking to the senior guys. They know our commitment to the club," Rodgers said.
Kane heads Poch's Man Utd wishlist (Fichajes)
Spurs star high target for Argentine
Harry Kane would be at the top of Mauricio Pochettino's wish list at Manchester United if the Argentine were to take charge at Old Trafford, says Fichajes.
The PSG boss - previously linked with the top role at the Theatre of Dreams - has emerged as a top candidate amid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit.
If he were to take the role though, he would eye a reunion with his former Tottenham star Kane in Manchester, with Marquinhos and Marco Verratti also key targets.
Zidane uninterested in Man Utd job (BBC Sport)
Frenchman not swayed by Red Devils
Zinedine Zidane is not interested in taking charge of Manchester United despite an approach by the club, says BBC Sport.
The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
But the Frenchman, most recently with Real Madrid, is not intrigued by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford.