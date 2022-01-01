Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal table €70m bid for Vlahovic

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

D.C. sign Hines-Ike after loan spell

2022-01-05T04:30:32.000Z

D.C. United have completed the signing of Brendan Hines-Ike on a permanent transfer from K.V. Kortrijk, the club confirmed.

Hikes-Ike spent last season on loan with D.C., making 13 appearances for the club.

“Brendan settled into MLS quickly after signing on loan with us last year and we believe he will be instrumental to our success in Head Coach Hernan Losada’s system moving forward,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United President of Soccer Operations, said.

“He’s an intuitive defender who reads the game well and can lead our attack out of the back with his range of passing. We’re looking forward to his contributions to the club in 2022 and beyond.”



RSL set to sign Caldwell

2022-01-04T21:45:19.000Z

Chelsea plot summer move for Monaco's Tchouameni

2022-01-04T20:41:53.491Z

Chelsea are planning a move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, GOAL can confirm.

The Blues face a busy January due to their injury crisis in defence, but the Monaco star has emerged as one target.

Read the full story on GOAL!

FC Cincinnati sign Badji

2022-01-04T19:45:48.000Z

FC Cincinnati have signed forward Dominique Badji, the club confirmed.

Badji spend 2021 with the Colorado Rapids, scoring five goals for the club.

Since his MLS debut in 2015, Badji has made 153 regular season MLS appearances, scoring 38 total goals.

Kamara joins Watford

2022-01-04T19:00:45.000Z

USMNT star set to sign with Rangers

2022-01-04T18:15:49.000Z

U.S. men's national team star James Sands is close to signing with Rangers, reports the Athletic.

Sands will join on an 18-month loan with an option to buy, with Rangers beating several German clubs also in the running to sign him.

Sands can play in central defence or in midfield and helped lead NYCFC to an MLS Cup triumph this past MLS season.

Boyes departs Liverpool

2022-01-04T17:15:33.000Z

Sevilla join race for Arsenal & Spurs-linked Kulusevski

2022-01-04T16:00:00.000Z

Sevilla have joined the race to sign Juventus midfielder Dejan Kulusevski - according to Calciomercato.

Arsenal and Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old, whose agent is trying to manufacture a January transfer.

Sevilla want to bring in Kulusevski on loan, but Juve are only willing to consider a permanent sale of €35 million (£29m/$40m).

Trippier to complete Newcastle move on Wednesday

2022-01-04T15:52:26.400Z

Atletico Madrid's Keiran Trippier is set to complete his move to Newcastle on Wednesday - according to AS.

The England international is awaiting the final agreement between the two clubs before travelling back to his homeland for a medical at St James' Park.

Atletico have been trying to convince Trippier to stay for the past two weeks, but he has decided to return to the Premier League for family reasons.

Brighton & Palace chasing Arsenal's Nketiah

2022-01-04T15:30:00.000Z

Brighton and Crystal Palace are chasing the signature of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah - according to The Sun.

Both clubs want to sign the 22-year-old in the winter window, which is the last chance for the Gunners to cash in as he approaches the end of his contract.

Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in Nketiah, who is open to a move in search of more regular minutes.

Gabigol open to Newcastle move (90min)

2022-01-04T15:00:00.000Z

Flamengo frontman Gabigol is, according to 90min, open to the idea of linking up with Newcastle.

The Brazilian striker is eager to test himself in the Premier League and is not overly concerned by the threat of relegation that continues to hang over St James’ Park.

Spurs willing to sell Rodon for £20m

2022-01-04T14:40:00.000Z

Tottenham are open to selling Wales international defender Joe Rodon for £20 million ($27m), claims CBS Sports.

Newcastle are among those to have been linked with the 24-year-old as a January transfer is speculated on.

PSG very keen on signing Dembele (Mundo Deportivo)

2022-01-04T14:30:00.000Z

Ousmane Dembele continues to head towards free agency at Barcelona, with Mundo Deportivo claiming that Paris Saint-Germain are in constant contact with his representatives.

The World Cup-winning forward could head back to his native France despite attracting admiring glances from heavyweight sides in the Premier League.

Umtiti rejects move to Fenerbahce

2022-01-04T14:20:00.000Z

Samuel Umtiti has rejected the opportunity to link up with Turkish outfit Fenerbahce, reports Sport.

The France international defender is said to be frustrating his bosses at Barcelona are snubbing advances from five different clubs.

Wolves submit bid to re-sign Doherty from Spurs (Football Insider)

2022-01-04T14:10:00.000Z

Football Insider claims that Wolves have submitted a bid to re-sign Matt Doherty from Tottenham.

The Irish right-back left Molineux for north London in 2020 but has struggled to make the desired impact with Spurs and could soon retrace his steps to the West Midlands.

New arrival at Inter Miami

2022-01-04T14:09:45.775Z

Van de Beek mulling over Man Utd exit options (ESPN)

2022-01-04T14:00:00.000Z

Donny van de Beek has been assured by Ralf Rangnick that he will get opportunities at Manchester United, but ESPN reports that the Dutch midfielder is still mulling over his options.

With another window open, and with a World Cup to think about at the end of the year, the Netherlands international is weighing up whether or not to push for a move away from Old Trafford in January.

Roma set deadline for Maitland-Niles decision

2022-01-04T13:50:00.000Z

Roma have set Arsenal a 72-hour deadline in which to respond to their offer for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, claims Sky Sport Italia.

The Serie A outfit are looking to take an England international off the Gunners’ hands in an initial loan agreement that includes an option to buy.

Burnley plot bid for Everton star Holgate

2022-01-04T13:40:00.000Z

Burnley are plotting a raid on Premier League rivals Everton for Mason Holgate, claims Football Insider.

The Clarets want to get bodies on board in their bid to steer clear of relegation danger this season, with a versatile operator at Goodison Park now in their sights.

Leeds looking to land another striker

2022-01-04T13:30:00.000Z

Sky Sports reports that Leeds are closing in on the signing of Espanyol striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez.

The highly-rated teenager is said to be in England and undergoing a medical at Elland Road.

Real Madrid ready to offer €40m for Gravenberch

2022-01-04T13:20:00.000Z

Real Madrid are readying a €40 million (£33m/$45m) offer for in-demand Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, claims Rudy Galetti.

The talented 19-year-old has attracted interest from across Europe, with Spanish heavyweights eager to ensure that they win the race for his signature.

Toronto FC agree deal to take Insigne to MLS

2022-01-04T13:10:00.000Z

Toronto FC have, GOAL can confirm, agreed a deal with Lorenzo Insigne that will see the Euro 2020 winner link up with them when his contract at Napoli comes to a close.

The Italy international is set to sign a five-year contract in Canada as he prepares to spread his wings outside of Europe.

Check out the full story here.

Barcelona and Bayern eyeing Keita (El Nacional)

2022-01-04T13:00:00.000Z

Liverpool star touted for Anfield exit

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both eyeing a move for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita - according to El Nacional.

Roma and Milan have also been linked with the 26-year-old, but Barca are thought to be in pole position to secure his signature at this stage.

Keita is open to a move away from Anfield amid a lack of regular minutes, despite still having 18 months left to run on his contract.

Milan in talks to sign Sanches from Lille

2022-01-04T12:30:00.000Z

Milan are in talks to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches - according to Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, but San Siro is his first choice next destination.

Sanches could be brought in as a potential replacement for Franck Kessie, whose current contract at Milan expires in the summer.

Fiorentina to trigger Torreira release clause

2022-01-04T12:00:00.000Z

Fiorentina are set to trigger the release clause in Lucas Torreira's contract at Arsenal - according to Calciomercato.

The 25-year-old joined La Viola on loan in the summer and they are now ready to pay £13 million ($18m) to bring him onto their books permanently.

Torreira, who spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Atletico Madrid, has not played for Arsenal in almost two years.

Correa pens fresh terms with Atletico

2022-01-04T11:25:33.000Z

Ajax tie De Waal to new contract & loan striker to Zwolle

2022-01-04T11:11:21.793Z

Suarez snubs Juve switch

2022-01-04T11:00:00.000Z

According to Corriere dello Sport, Luis Suarez has turned down the chance to replace Alvaro Morata at Juventus.

The experienced Uruguayan, who has been linked with the Bianconeri in the past, is currently on the books at Atletico Madrid – the Liga club looking to do a deal with domestic rivals Barcelona for Morata.

Dest favours Barca stay despite Chelsea interest (Sport)

2022-01-04T10:50:00.000Z

Sergino Dest is eager to remain on Barcelona’s books despite attracting interest from afar, claims Sport.

The USMNT star has been linked with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, while Premier League heavyweights Chelsea are also said to be keen, but the highly-rated full-back is happy at Camp Nou.

Liverpool sanction permanent transfer

2022-01-04T10:45:38.848Z

Newcastle keen on Rangers star Morelos

2022-01-04T10:40:00.000Z

Newcastle’s hunt for another striker has led them towards Rangers star Alfredo Morelos, claims CBS Sports.

Everton and Leicester are also said to be keen on the fiery Colombian frontman, who has been a regular source of goals throughout his time at Ibrox.

Premier League interest shown in Eriksen

2022-01-04T10:30:00.000Z

A number of Premier League clubs have shown interest in former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen following his release by Inter, reports the Daily Mail.

The Danish playmaker, who suffered cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, is expected to link up with a top-flight club in January as he prepares to make an emotional return to competitive football.

Onana off to Inter

2022-01-04T10:20:00.000Z

Real & Chelsea to battle it out for Demiral

2022-01-04T10:10:00.000Z

Real Madrid and Chelsea are set to battle it out for Turkey international defender Merih Demiral, claims Fanatik.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Atalanta from Juventus, but a permanent transfer is expected to be put in place this summer.

Arsenal table €70m bid for Vlahovic (Gazzetta dello Sport)

2022-01-04T10:00:00.000Z

Arsenal have, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, put an offer on the table for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic that is worth €70 million (£59m/$79m).

The Gunners are determined to win the race for a much sought-after talent and are prepared to pay €55m (£46m/$62m) for the Serb, while also allowing Lucas Torreira to make his loan stint in Florence permanent.

West Ham don’t want Gabigol or Traore

2022-01-04T09:45:00.000Z

West Ham have no plans to move for Flamengo striker Gabigol or Wolves winger Adama Traore, claims the Daily Mail.

David Moyes is in the market for another forward, along with a left-back and centre-half, but alternative targets are being lined up by the Hammers.

Man Utd sanction Mengi loan

2022-01-04T09:44:14.465Z

Juve reluctant to let Morata leave for Barcelona

2022-01-04T09:30:00.000Z

Juventus are reluctant to release Alvaro Morata from a season-long loan spell in Turin, GOAL can confirm.

The Spain international striker has agreed to head back to his homeland at Barcelona, with Atletico Madrid open to doing business, but Massimiliano Allegri has told the forward he is going nowhere unless a suitable replacement can be found.

Arsenal make Aubameyang available to rivals (Daily Mail)

2022-01-04T09:14:44.789Z

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal have made a number of European rivals aware that they are open to offers to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter window.

A Gabon international striker has been frozen out of the Gunners fold of late following a breach of club discipline and could be moved on if a suitable offer is tabled.

Newcastle close in on Zenit striker Azmoun

2022-01-04T09:00:00.000Z

Newcastle are closing in on a potential deal for Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun - according to The Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract and held talks with Lyon, but the French club are only willing to pay £3 million to sign him this month.

Newcastle could now hijack the move after making their own enquiries for Azmoun, who has been targeted to provide cover for the injured Callum Wilson.

Man Utd's Laird booked in for Bournemouth medical

2022-01-04T08:30:00.000Z

Manchester United defender Ethan Laird is set to undergo a medical at Bournemouth - according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old played on loan at Swansea in the first half of the season but will see out the rest of the 2021-22 campaign at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth and United have already reached an agreement for Laird's loan, with an announcement expected later this week.

Atletico leading race for Barca's Dest

2022-01-04T08:00:00.000Z

Atletico Madrid are leading the race to sign Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest - according to El Chiringuito.

The 21-year-old United States international has been linked with a number of other top clubs, including Chelsea, and his agent is pushing for a January transfer.

Atletico are poised to swoop for Dest as they seek a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who is closing in on a move to Newcastle.

Pezzolano named new Cruzeiro boss

2022-01-04T07:48:58.110Z

Watford set to complete Samir signing

2022-01-04T07:30:00.000Z

Piatek to return to Genoa

2022-01-04T03:00:00.000Z

Genoa have reached an agreement to sign Krzysztof Piatek from Hertha Berlin.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports the Serie A side will land the striker on loan and pay €17 million to sign him on a permanent deal.

Piatek spent half a season with Genoa, scoring 19 goals in 21 matches before leaving for AC Milan in January 2019.

Lazio hopeful of Luiz Felipe extension but Inter still lurking

2022-01-04T02:30:29.000Z

Lazio are hopeful of convincing Luiz Felipe to sign a contract extension but must be wary of Inter’s interest in the defender.

The 24-year-old, who has been with Lazio since 2016, can leave the club for free when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Talks over a new deal have been going on for some time without an agreement, but Calciomercato reports the club are optimistic a deal will go through.

But they cannot rule out the possibility of a repeat of the case of Stefan de Vrij, who let his contract at Lazio expire before joining the San Siro outfit.

Coutinho tells Barca he wants to leave and favours Premier League return

2022-01-04T02:00:13.000Z

Philippe Coutinho has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this month, Sport claims.

Barca expected to keep hold of the Brazil international just a few weeks ago, but the situation has changed as he would rather be sold in January.

Coutinho hopes to make a return to the Premier League and an initial loan move until the end of the season is the most likely outcome.

Bayern in talks to sign Leeds star Raphinha

2022-01-04T01:30:28.000Z

Bayern Munich have been negotiating with Leeds winger Raphinha.

Reports in Brazil claim the 25-year-old is set to make a €50 million move to the Bundesliga side, but Sky Sport in Germany says that although talks are ongoing, they are far from reaching an agreement.

Bayern have made signing Kingsley Coman to a new contract their top priority, but should the France international leave, Raphinha is the man they will turn to.

Liverpool ready €45m Danjuma bid

2022-01-04T01:00:00.000Z

Liverpool have prepared a January bid for Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma, says Fichajes.

The Netherlands international has impressed in La Liga this season and the Premier League side hope to convince the Yellow Submarine to let him go with an offer of €45 million.

Lille want €60m for Newcastle target Botman (Sky Sports)

2022-01-03T23:33:00.000Z

Magpies determined to land defender in January

Lille are demanding €60 million for Newcastle target Sven Botman, Sky Sports reports.

The defender is the Magpies’ top target for the January transfer window but the French side are not letting him go cheap.

Rudiger in talks with Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich (Sky Sports)

2022-01-03T23:30:51.000Z

Chelsea defender is free to negotiate with other teams before contract expires

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all started contract talks with Antonio Rudiger, according to Sky Sports.

The Chelsea defender can negotiate with other teams before he is free to leave the Stamford Bridge side when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

The European giants have all been chasing the Germany international in recent months and are making their move to lure him away from the Premier League.

Arsenal urge clubs to sign Aubameyang

2022-01-03T23:28:10.000Z

Arsenal have reached out to several top teams in Europe to urge them to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, The Daily Mail reports.

The Premier League side hope to offload the Gabon international this month after he was dropped from the team and stripped of the captaincy.

Simeone wants Azpilicueta to replace Trippier at Atletico Madrid

2022-01-03T23:26:10.000Z

Atletico Madrid will move for Cesar Azpilicueta to replace Kieran Trippier if the full-back leaves Spain in the January transfer window.

Trippier is said to want to leave Madrid this month, with Newcastle said to be trying to sign him.

AS reports that Azpiliceuta is Diego Simeone’s favourite option to take Trippier’s place and the club hope they can talk Chelsea into selling him before they lose him for free in the summer.

West Ham to make another Lingard bid

2022-01-03T23:25:15.000Z

West Ham are not giving up on signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United in January.

Express reports the Hammers are ready to put forward another bid to land the England international, who has hardly featured for United this season.