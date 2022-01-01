Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Allegri rules out Morata sale but Juve exit door open for Ramsey

Bianconeri boss addresses Barca links

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has ruled out letting Alvaro Morata leave the club this month but is keeping the exit door open for Aaron Ramsey.

Morata is currently on loan at Juve from Atletico Madrid, but GOAL has reported that Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement with the player over a move to Camp Nou.

The Bianconeri have the option to purchase Morata outright for €35 million (£29m/$40m) at the end of the season, and Allegri has indicated that he remains a key part of his plans.

Welsh midfielder Ramsey, however, could leave Turin this month, with Allegri telling a mid-week press conference: "Ramsey is on his way out. Morata's problem is that he's being mislabelled, but he's very important. I've spoken to him and told him that he won't move from here. That's the end of it."