Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Allegri rules out Morata sale but Juve exit door open for Ramsey

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Alvaro Morata Massimiliano Allegri Juventus
Getty Images

Umtiti closer to Newcastle move

2022-01-05T18:17:28.429Z

Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti has moved closer to a move to Newcastle United, reports Sport.

The Magpies have broken off talks with Lille's Sven Botman, leaving the France defender as their top target in January.

Samuel Umtiti
Getty

Digne to leave Everton

2022-01-05T17:45:47.000Z

Mourinho confirms Roma negotiations for Maitland-Niles

2022-01-05T16:30:19.000Z

Trippier arrives for Newcastle medical

2022-01-05T15:25:00.000Z

Aston Villa in talks to sign Coutinho (COPE)

2022-01-05T15:00:00.000Z

Barca star touted for return to PL

Aston Villa are in talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho - according to Deportes COPE.

Villa are working on a loan deal for the 29-year-old to run until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Should the move go through, Villa boss Steven Gerrard will reunite with Coutinho after playing alongside the Brazilian at Liverpool between 2013 and 2015.

coutinho
(C)Getty Images

Arsenal's Balogun closing in on Middlesbrough switch

2022-01-05T14:30:00.000Z

Man Utd interested in Dortmund defender Zagadou

2022-01-05T14:00:00.000Z

Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou is the subject of interest from Manchester United - according to Foot Mercato.

The 22-year-old is set to become a free agent on June 2022 and BVB are struggling to tie him down to fresh terms.

United could move for Zagadou if he leaves Dortmund in the summer, with Ralf Ragnick a keen admirer of the versatile Frenchman.

Dan Axel Zagadou Borussia Dortmund 2021
Getty Images

Napoli's Mertens in talks over PSV return

2022-01-05T13:30:00.000Z

Napoli forward Dries Mertens is in talks with PSV over a potential return to the club - according to Le Bombe Di Vlad.

The 34-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and has not yet been offered a renewal.

PSV are eager to bring Mertens back to the club this month, having initially sold him to Napoli back in 2013.

Dries Mertens Sassuolo Napoli
Getty Images

Allegri rules out Morata sale but Juve exit door open for Ramsey

2022-01-05T13:19:42.064Z

Bianconeri boss addresses Barca links

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has ruled out letting Alvaro Morata leave the club this month but is keeping the exit door open for Aaron Ramsey.

Morata is currently on loan at Juve from Atletico Madrid, but GOAL has reported that Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement with the player over a move to Camp Nou.

The Bianconeri have the option to purchase Morata outright for €35 million (£29m/$40m) at the end of the season, and Allegri has indicated that he remains a key part of his plans.

Welsh midfielder Ramsey, however, could leave Turin this month, with Allegri telling a mid-week press conference: "Ramsey is on his way out. Morata's problem is that he's being mislabelled, but he's very important. I've spoken to him and told him that he won't move from here. That's the end of it."

Romagnoli yet to respond to Milan extension offer

2022-01-05T13:00:00.000Z

Alessio Romagnoli has yet to respond to Milan's latest contract extension offer - according to Calciomercato.

The 26-year-old's current deal expires in the summer but the Rossoneri have tabled a fresh three-year package that would see his wages rise to €3.5m per annum.

Milan are already preparing for Romagnoli's departure just in case, with Montpellier centre-back Maxime Estève lined up as a potential replacement.

Romagnoli Milan
Getty

Bayern won't move for Raphinha or Van de Beek

2022-01-05T12:30:00.000Z

Bayern Munich are not planning to move for Leeds star Raphinha or Manchester United's Donny van de Beek this year - according to Sky Germany.

The German giants have been strongly linked with both men as Julian Nagelsmann looks to bolster his squad at Allianz Arena.

However, Raphinha and Van de Beek are not among those being considered for moves to Bayern this month or indeed in the summer window.

Man City consider Laporte-De Jong swap

2022-01-05T12:00:00.000Z

Manchester City are considering a swap deal involving Aymeric Laporte and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong - as The Mail reports.

Barca are eager to bolster their defensive ranks by signing Laporte, but City will only let him go if De Jong is included in the transfer.

Pep Guardiola is thought to be a huge admirer of De Jong, who is under contract at Barca until 2026.

Flamengo won't let West Ham target Gabigol leave on loan

2022-01-05T11:30:00.000Z

How PSG's transfer window could look

2022-01-05T11:00:11.000Z

There are unlikely to be any new arrivals at the Parc des Princes this month, with the capital club focused on reducing their enormous squad.

So, what kind of transfer activity can we expect at the Parc des Princes during the winter window? GOAL explains all...





How Arsenal's transfer window could look

2022-01-05T10:29:32.000Z

The Gunners are in a good position as 2022 gets under way but will Mikel Arteta look to strengthen his squad before the end of the month?

GOAL takes a look at the deals that could be done at Emirates Stadium in the coming weeks...



Icardi and Kean swap deal possible (Le Parisien)

2022-01-05T10:00:00.000Z

PSG are keen to do a swap deal with Juventus involving Mauro Icardi and Moise Kean, according to Le Parisien.

Icardi is struggling for first team action in Paris and could return to Italy with Juve, who look set to sell Alvaro Morata to Barcelona.

The Turin club would struggle to meet PSG's financial demands however, so could offer Kean, who impressed during a loan spell in France.

Icardi PSG
Getty Images

Brighton confirm Kozlowski signing

2022-01-05T09:30:19.000Z

Brighton have announced the signing of midfielder Kacper Kozlowski from Ekstraklasa side Pogon Szczecin, with the 18-year-old joining for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old Polish international has signed a contract until June 2026, but will spend the rest of the campaign on loan with Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise.

Kozlowski was the youngest ever player to feature at the European Championships when, aged 17, he came on for Poland in their 1-1 draw with Spain at Euro 2020. 

Juve's Ramsey rejects Burnley approach

2022-01-05T09:00:00.000Z

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has rejected an approach from Burnley - according to Calciomercato.

The Clarets have enquired about signing the 31-year-old this month, with Sean Dyche eager to bolster his ranks in the middle of the park as his side fights for Premier League survival.

However, Ramsey, who spent 11 years at Arsenal before joining Juve in 2019, has turned down Burnley's advances and looks set to stay put with his contract not due to expire until 2023.

Arsenal to welcome Aubameyang offers (Sky Sports)

2022-01-05T08:30:00.000Z

Gabon striker touted for Emirates exit

Arsenal are set to welcome any and all offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - according to Sky Sports.

The 32-year-old has not played for the Gunners since a breach of discipline in early December that also cost him the captain's armband.

Aubameyang is currently at AFCON with Gabon, but Arsenal will consider selling him in the winter transfer if they receive a suitable bid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 2021-22
Getty Images

Napoli, Inter & Milan chasing Empoli's Parisi

2022-01-05T08:00:00.000Z

Napoli, Inter and Milan are chasing Empoli left-back Fabiano Parisi - according to Calciomercato.

All three clubs are interested in a January deal for the 22-year-old, who has just entered the final 18 months of his contract.

Empoli are determined to keep Parisi until at least the end of the season, though, with the defender having played a key role in their rise to ninth in the Serie A table.

Juve contact PSG over Icardi

2022-01-05T07:30:00.000Z

Juventus have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain over Mauro Icardi's availability - according to L'Equipe.

The Italian giants are eager to boost their attacking ranks by signing the 28-year-old on loan this month.

PSG are open to letting Icardi leave, but only want a permanent deal, with talks between the two clubs now ongoing.

Icardi PSG 2021
Getty

Hagi offer imminent

2022-01-05T03:55:41.751Z

Amad loan likely

2022-01-05T02:03:56.055Z

Liverpool involved in Coutinho chase

2022-01-04T23:55:30.000Z

Trippier personal terms agreed

2022-01-04T23:45:00.000Z

Onana signs Inter contract

2022-01-04T23:40:00.000Z

Real Madrid give up on Rudiger

2022-01-04T23:35:00.000Z

Real Madrid have given up their pursuit of Antonio Rudiger due to his wage demands, writes Marca.

He's reportedly asking for £200,000 per week - a price the club won't pay given the success of current centre-backs Eder Militao and David Alaba this season.

Kilmarnock appoint McInnes

2022-01-04T23:25:00.000Z

Chelsea, Newcastle & West Ham after Digne (Sky Sports)

2022-01-04T23:00:00.000Z

The wantaway £30m left-back is in high demand in the Premier League

Everton left-back Lucas Digne has drawn interest from Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham, according to Sky Sports.

Digne, valued by Everton at £30 million ($41m/€36m), has had a falling out with Rafa Benitez and could make a move this month.

Chelsea are a particularly interesting option given injuries to their top wing-backs over the past couple of weeks.