Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Allegri rules out Morata sale but Juve exit door open for Ramsey

Umtiti closer to Newcastle move
Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti has moved closer to a move to Newcastle United, reports Sport.
The Magpies have broken off talks with Lille's Sven Botman, leaving the France defender as their top target in January.
Digne to leave Everton
Lucas Digne will decide his next club soon. He’ll leave Everton with Premier League move likely - but he’s not going to Newcastle despite rumours. Not even an option. No way. ❌🔵 #EFC #NUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2022
Chelsea are interested since weeks but no official talks opened with Everton yet. pic.twitter.com/An4iQu6a1J
St. Louis City unveils first head coach
We got our guy 💪— St. Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) January 5, 2022
Welcome to the Club, Bradley Carnell – the first-ever head coach of St. Louis CITY SC! #stlCITYsc x #TheFutureIsNow pic.twitter.com/RJ3hjFgEjJ
Mourinho confirms Roma negotiations for Maitland-Niles
Roma manager Mourinho confirms Maitland-Niles deal: “I can’t say too much now but yes, Ainsley looks like a serious option for us. We’re working to sign two players on loan in January”. 🏴 #ASRoma #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2022
Paperworks are set to be signed between Roma and Arsenal for Maitland-Niles.
Haaland's future to be decided 'in the next few weeks'
Erling Haaland's future will be decided very soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/jhrkVe6PrL— GOAL (@goal) January 5, 2022
Trippier arrives for Newcastle medical
Kieran Trippier has arrived at the Newcastle United training ground to undergo his medical 👨🏻⚕️— Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 5, 2022
The England full-back flew into the North East from Madrid on a private jet this lunchtime 🛩
£12m+ fee agreed last night with Atletico Madrid. Tripper will sign 2.5yr deal #NUFC ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3Zv4lxQsft
Aston Villa in talks to sign Coutinho (COPE)
Barca star touted for return to PL
Aston Villa are in talks to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho - according to Deportes COPE.
Villa are working on a loan deal for the 29-year-old to run until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Should the move go through, Villa boss Steven Gerrard will reunite with Coutinho after playing alongside the Brazilian at Liverpool between 2013 and 2015.
Arsenal's Balogun closing in on Middlesbrough switch
Folarin Balogun now close to complete loan move to Middlesbrough as reported yesterday. Talks progressing with Arsenal, Gunners board prepared to accept. 🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2022
It’s just matter of time, as @RyanTaylorSport confirms. Also Maitland-Niles deal with AS Roma to be signed soon. https://t.co/gxs8SrG9Ak
Man Utd interested in Dortmund defender Zagadou
Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou is the subject of interest from Manchester United - according to Foot Mercato.
The 22-year-old is set to become a free agent on June 2022 and BVB are struggling to tie him down to fresh terms.
United could move for Zagadou if he leaves Dortmund in the summer, with Ralf Ragnick a keen admirer of the versatile Frenchman.
Napoli's Mertens in talks over PSV return
Napoli forward Dries Mertens is in talks with PSV over a potential return to the club - according to Le Bombe Di Vlad.
The 34-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and has not yet been offered a renewal.
PSV are eager to bring Mertens back to the club this month, having initially sold him to Napoli back in 2013.
Allegri rules out Morata sale but Juve exit door open for Ramsey
Bianconeri boss addresses Barca links
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has ruled out letting Alvaro Morata leave the club this month but is keeping the exit door open for Aaron Ramsey.
Morata is currently on loan at Juve from Atletico Madrid, but GOAL has reported that Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement with the player over a move to Camp Nou.
The Bianconeri have the option to purchase Morata outright for €35 million (£29m/$40m) at the end of the season, and Allegri has indicated that he remains a key part of his plans.
Welsh midfielder Ramsey, however, could leave Turin this month, with Allegri telling a mid-week press conference: "Ramsey is on his way out. Morata's problem is that he's being mislabelled, but he's very important. I've spoken to him and told him that he won't move from here. That's the end of it."
Romagnoli yet to respond to Milan extension offer
Alessio Romagnoli has yet to respond to Milan's latest contract extension offer - according to Calciomercato.
The 26-year-old's current deal expires in the summer but the Rossoneri have tabled a fresh three-year package that would see his wages rise to €3.5m per annum.
Milan are already preparing for Romagnoli's departure just in case, with Montpellier centre-back Maxime Estève lined up as a potential replacement.
Bayern won't move for Raphinha or Van de Beek
Bayern Munich are not planning to move for Leeds star Raphinha or Manchester United's Donny van de Beek this year - according to Sky Germany.
The German giants have been strongly linked with both men as Julian Nagelsmann looks to bolster his squad at Allianz Arena.
However, Raphinha and Van de Beek are not among those being considered for moves to Bayern this month or indeed in the summer window.
Man City consider Laporte-De Jong swap
Manchester City are considering a swap deal involving Aymeric Laporte and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong - as The Mail reports.
Barca are eager to bolster their defensive ranks by signing Laporte, but City will only let him go if De Jong is included in the transfer.
Pep Guardiola is thought to be a huge admirer of De Jong, who is under contract at Barca until 2026.
Flamengo won't let West Ham target Gabigol leave on loan
Flamengo have been very clear on Gabigol and Premier League. No way to accept 18-month loan deal discussed with West Ham days ago. Makes no sense to discuss/accept loan proposals. ⛔️🇧🇷 #WHUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2022
Brazilian club still planning to keep Gabigol - he’ll only leave for big proposal.
How PSG's transfer window could look
There are unlikely to be any new arrivals at the Parc des Princes this month, with the capital club focused on reducing their enormous squad.
So, what kind of transfer activity can we expect at the Parc des Princes during the winter window? GOAL explains all...
Wolves sign Japan international Hawabe
🇯🇵 #WelcomeKawabe 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/X761YtkxGI— Wolves (@Wolves) January 5, 2022
How Arsenal's transfer window could look
The Gunners are in a good position as 2022 gets under way but will Mikel Arteta look to strengthen his squad before the end of the month?
GOAL takes a look at the deals that could be done at Emirates Stadium in the coming weeks...
Barca confirm Dani Alves registration
LATEST NEWS— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 5, 2022
FC Barcelona have received confirmation of the registration of @DaniAlvesD2. The player is available for #LinaresBarça. pic.twitter.com/LceX7W8Zhk
Icardi and Kean swap deal possible (Le Parisien)
PSG are keen to do a swap deal with Juventus involving Mauro Icardi and Moise Kean, according to Le Parisien.
Icardi is struggling for first team action in Paris and could return to Italy with Juve, who look set to sell Alvaro Morata to Barcelona.
The Turin club would struggle to meet PSG's financial demands however, so could offer Kean, who impressed during a loan spell in France.
Brighton confirm Kozlowski signing
Brighton have announced the signing of midfielder Kacper Kozlowski from Ekstraklasa side Pogon Szczecin, with the 18-year-old joining for an undisclosed fee.
The 18-year-old Polish international has signed a contract until June 2026, but will spend the rest of the campaign on loan with Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise.
Kozlowski was the youngest ever player to feature at the European Championships when, aged 17, he came on for Poland in their 1-1 draw with Spain at Euro 2020.
Juve's Ramsey rejects Burnley approach
Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has rejected an approach from Burnley - according to Calciomercato.
The Clarets have enquired about signing the 31-year-old this month, with Sean Dyche eager to bolster his ranks in the middle of the park as his side fights for Premier League survival.
However, Ramsey, who spent 11 years at Arsenal before joining Juve in 2019, has turned down Burnley's advances and looks set to stay put with his contract not due to expire until 2023.
Arsenal to welcome Aubameyang offers (Sky Sports)
Gabon striker touted for Emirates exit
Arsenal are set to welcome any and all offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - according to Sky Sports.
The 32-year-old has not played for the Gunners since a breach of discipline in early December that also cost him the captain's armband.
Aubameyang is currently at AFCON with Gabon, but Arsenal will consider selling him in the winter transfer if they receive a suitable bid.
Napoli, Inter & Milan chasing Empoli's Parisi
Napoli, Inter and Milan are chasing Empoli left-back Fabiano Parisi - according to Calciomercato.
All three clubs are interested in a January deal for the 22-year-old, who has just entered the final 18 months of his contract.
Empoli are determined to keep Parisi until at least the end of the season, though, with the defender having played a key role in their rise to ninth in the Serie A table.
Juve contact PSG over Icardi
Juventus have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain over Mauro Icardi's availability - according to L'Equipe.
The Italian giants are eager to boost their attacking ranks by signing the 28-year-old on loan this month.
PSG are open to letting Icardi leave, but only want a permanent deal, with talks between the two clubs now ongoing.
Hagi offer imminent
Gheorghe Hagi said today that #rangersfc plan to offer Ianis Hagi a contract extension. Hagi Jr.'s current deal at Ibrox runs out in 2024.— Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) January 4, 2022
Amad loan likely
I am told that Rangnick has informed Amad that he is not in his plans for this season, so they will try for a loan move in January— Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 4, 2022
Liverpool involved in Coutinho chase
Aston Villa, Everton and Liverpool are interested in bringing in Philippe Coutinho this month.— GOAL (@goal) January 4, 2022
The player wants to go to England and is not considering a move back to Brazil. pic.twitter.com/MBekVmrgrp
Trippier personal terms agreed
Kieran Trippier deal completed also on personal terms after further contacts between Newcastle and his representatives. Medical tests in UK already planned to announce first new ownership signing. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2022
Trippier wanted to leave - his decision was key to complete the move.
Onana signs Inter contract
André Onana has signed his contract today as new Inter player after medical tests successfully completed in Milano. Five year deal for €3m guaranteed net salary. He's gonna join in July 2022 as free agent. 🤝🇨🇲 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2022
Real Madrid give up on Rudiger
Real Madrid have given up their pursuit of Antonio Rudiger due to his wage demands, writes Marca.
He's reportedly asking for £200,000 per week - a price the club won't pay given the success of current centre-backs Eder Militao and David Alaba this season.
Kilmarnock appoint McInnes
New Year, New Boss— Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) January 4, 2022
Welcome to Killie, Derek McInnes
Cook joins Forest
Delighted to be here. Can’t wait to get started. Let’s move 🙌🏽🌳🔴 #NFFC https://t.co/lCAEYL5OIj— Steve Cook (@SteveCook28) January 4, 2022
Sunderland sign Trai Hume
Trai has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract on Wearside, with a club option of a further year!— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 4, 2022
📲 @hume_trai
#SAFC | #TraiDay pic.twitter.com/ZChZR33vIo
Patten joins Villa women on loan
Excited to be joining @AVWFCOfficial on loan for the remainder of the season. New year, new challenge 💜 https://t.co/SXRAVrsPvg— Anna Patten (@PattenAnna) January 4, 2022
Chelsea, Newcastle & West Ham after Digne (Sky Sports)
The wantaway £30m left-back is in high demand in the Premier League
Everton left-back Lucas Digne has drawn interest from Chelsea, Newcastle and West Ham, according to Sky Sports.
Digne, valued by Everton at £30 million ($41m/€36m), has had a falling out with Rafa Benitez and could make a move this month.
Chelsea are a particularly interesting option given injuries to their top wing-backs over the past couple of weeks.