Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG make Mbappe massive offer to fight off Real Madrid interest

Timbers near deal for Argentinian youth international
Portland Timbers are in advanced talks with Estudiantes midfielder and Argentine youth int'l David Ayala, source confirms. Not 100% done but close.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 14, 2022
Ayala, 19 y/o DM. Would be a U22 Initiative signing. Timbers planning on using both empty U22 Initiative spots: Moreno, Ayala, ??? https://t.co/x0zO1rlxJX
PSG make Mbappe massive short-term offer (Telefoot)
The Ligue 1 side are making a last-ditch attempt to keep the striker
Paris Saint-Germain have not given up hope of keeping Kylian Mbappe.
According to Telefoot, the club has offered Mbappe a massive two-year deal in an effort to fight off interest from Real Madrid.
Mbappe has no plans to make a decision until the end of the current season, when his current contract will expire.
RSL prodigy Kei, 14, breaks Adu record as youngest MLS signing
Real Salt Lake prodigy Axel Kei has become the youngest-ever MLS signing.
Just 14 years old, Kei has surpassed Freddy Adu's record after previously featuring for the club's reserve team at just 13.
Conte discusses Tottenham future
Antonio Conte refused to commit to seeing out his Tottenham contract just two and a half months after joining the club.
Conte's deal runs until the end of next season, but the Italian coach refused to comment on his future with the team.
"Honestly I like to live in the present and not to think a lot of the future," he said. "Now it is important to live in the present, to try in the present to improve the situation and get out the best of my players.
"To work to improve the situation because the present is now, the future is later. Later could be too much later for us. We have to be focused on the present and work to try to improve the situation now. Then I will see. Now we have to be focused on the present and we have to work a lot to try to keep Tottenham in the right position."
Lille near deal for Ben Arfa
Lille are chasing Hatem Ben Arfa, reports L'Equipe.
The club has already reached out to the midfielder, who is out of contract after leaving Bordeaux at the end of last season.
He would replace Yusuf Yazici, who is set to join CSKA Moscow.