Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd furious over Ronaldo to Chelsea talk

Cristiano-Ronaldo
(C)Getty Images

Newcastle & Leeds chase Strasbourg's Nyamsi

2022-06-25T22:55:10.000Z

Newcastle United and Leeds United are both chasing Strasbourg defender Gerzino Nyamsi, GOAL FRANCE understands.

As well as the Premier League duo Napoli are also interested in the centre-back, who enjoyed a fine season in Ligue 1 following his move from Rennes last summer.

Man Utd furious over Ronaldo Chelsea links (Mirror)

2022-06-25T22:45:54.000Z

Red Devils are not considering letting veteran striker go

Manchester United have reacted angrily to reports that Cristiano Ronaldo's agent met with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over a possible move.

The Mirror reports that the Red Devils have dismissed out of hand any sale, amid claims that Jorge Mendes has offered his client out to both the Blues and Bayern Munich.

Bale confirms MLS transfer to LAFC

2022-06-25T22:35:47.000Z

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has confirmed that he is heading to MLS on a free transfer to Los Angeles FC.

Bale, 32, is LAFC's second high-profile arrival this summer after Giorgio Chiellini chose the club after bidding farewell to Juventus.

He arrives in the United States to huge fanfare and still with plenty to offer after nine years at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

West Ham won't sell Chelsea target Rice

2022-06-25T22:25:49.000Z

West Ham United plan to hold firm over star midfielder Declan Rice, reports the Mirror.

Rice has been closely linked to a move to Chelsea, but the Hammers are adamant that they will not sell to their London rivals or anyone else.

Declan Rice West Ham 2022
Getty

Liverpool confident of Bellingham signing (Sun)

2022-06-25T22:15:30.000Z

Man Utd also chasing Dortmund wonderkid

Liverpool are confident that they can beat Manchester United to the signing of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham, claims the Sun.

Bellingham, 18, has inched closer to Anfield after Manchester City switched their attentions to Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.