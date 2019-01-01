Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool likely destination for Brandt

Werner could join Liverpool - RB Leipzig CEO
Timo Werner has yet to decide on a move to Bayern Munich, claims RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, who thinks the forward could choose to move to Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain instead.
Reports have surfaced suggesting Werner wants to leave Leipzig this summer with Bayern Munich his destination, and the fact he has not decided to extend his deal has only fueled such talk.
However, Mintzlaff has insisted nothing had been decided yet, denying any conversations about a move to the Bundesliga champions have occurred.
Herrera believes in Solskjaer
Departing Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will bring success back to the club again, despite questions following a sluggish end to the season.
Herrera, 29, confirmed last week that he would leave Old Trafford this summer having spent five years at the club, playing under three coaches - Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer.
The latter enjoyed a fine start to his United reign and, despite a significant slump in form over the last two months, Herrera is confident the club have the right man at the helm.
Everton offered Joao Mario
Everton have been offered the chance to sign Inter midfielder Joao Mario, but could face competition from Porto and Monaco, according to the Daily Mail.
Mario is believed to be available at around £15 million ($20m), and boasts previous Premier League experience, having played for West Ham for a half-season on loan in 2017-18.
The 26-year-old midfielder has featured 20 times in Serie A this year, scoring a goal and adding two assists.
Milan interested in €20m Atalanta star
Milan have been impressed by Atalanta'sTimothy Castagne and could make a move for him this summer, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old is versatile, able to play both full back roles and as an attacking midfielder, while earning the interest of Milan technical director Leonardo.
Atalanta have rejected a €7 million (£6m/$8m) offer for him and while the club was thought to value him at €20m, his price may have gone up with his recent performances.
Solskjaer eager for Tuanzebe return
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he "can't wait" to see Axel Tuanzebe return to Manchester United from his loan at Aston Villa but has suggested Dean Henderson may head back to Sheffield United next season.
Tuanzebe, 21, has enjoyed an encouraging loan spell in the Championship in 2018-19, making 26 appearances for Dean Smith's side as they made a late season surge to make the promotion playoffs.
However, Tuanzebe, who has five Premier League appearances for the Red Devils in his career, may well find himself in United's plans next season regardless of the sucess of Villa's promotion push.
'Coman & Gnabry can replace Robben & Ribery'
Bayern Munich do not need to dip into the transfer market to replace Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, claims Claudio Pizarro.
The wingers are set to depart Bavaria this summer after dominating the Bundesliga with Bayern in recent years.
And Pizarro thinks Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry are good enough to fill the duo's boots, despite the club going after Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi in January.
Keylor Navas free to leave Real this summer
Zinedine Zidane has communicated Thibaut Courtois will be his first-choice goalkeeper next term, leaving Keylor Navas free to move on, Goal can confirm.
Navas had become a favourite of Zidane during the Frenchman's first spell in charge, but he has confirmed that 2018 signing Courtois will keep the number-one spot.
Fletcher a leading candidate for Man Utd sporting director
Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher is a leading candidate for the club's sporting director role, according to Sky Sports.
The Red Devils are also reported to be considering Rio Ferdinand for the position and are keen to appoint someone with a strong knowledge of the club.
Fletcher left Championship club Stoke City at the end of the 2018-19 season.
Man Utd beat Liverpool & Everton to teenage wonderkid
Manchester United have pipped Liverpool and Everton to the signing of Norwegian teenage sensation Isak Hansen-Aaroen, reports iTromso.
The U15 has developed a strong reputation for his exploits in the youth teams of Tromso over the last two years and also impressed on a trial at Man Utd.
Hansen-Aaroen also spent time with Merseyside's two Premier League clubs, but will reportedly sign for the Red Devils' academy.
Valverde retains Barcelona support
Ernesto Valverde is currently safe from being sacked at Barcelona, despite his squad's collapse against Liverpool in the Champions League, according to Marca.
While supporters expected a change, Valverde retains the support of his squad as well as his superiors and feels no need to resign.
However, should the club lose in the Copa del Rey final, Valverde would lose that support and could be on the outs at the Liga champions.
PSG could sell Weah
Paris Saint-Germain are open to selling U.S. international Timothy Weah, according to ESPN, though the club are not actively looking for a permanent transfer.
Weah spent the second half of the season on loan after failing to convince coach Thomas Tuchel last season and is under contract until 2021.
Multiple other senior players are higher priorities to sell, but a good offer could tempt PSG to move Weah on, with Strasbourg set to revive their earlier interest.
Man Utd may pay record fee for Koulibaly
Manchester United have identified Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as their top target but may have to pay a record fee to sign him, according to the Mirror.
The 27-year-old centre-back is seen as the defensive leader United need to strengthen a unit that underwent a disasterous campaign this season.
But with Napoli not wanting to sell Koulibaly, United may have to fork over more than the record £75 million ($97m) fee Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk.
Ben Arfa considers Rennes future
Hatem Ben Arfa is contemplating his future at Rennes after revealing he takes "no pleasure" in playing the club's style of football.
The winger helped Rennes lift the Coupe de France earlier in May after beating Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the final, and has also scored seven goals and provided two assists in the league.
But despite their cup success as well as a last 16 spot in the Europa League, their Ligue 1 results were underwhelming and Ben Arfa is unhappy with the type of football the team play.
Juventus board split between Allegri and Conte
Juventus' board are split between keeping Massimiliano Allegri and bringing back Antonio Conte, according to Calciomercato.com
Allegri is interested in Paris Saint-Germain but has the backing of club president Andrea Agnelli, who prefers to stay the course if Pep Guardiola or Zinedine Zidane can't be hired.
Meanwhile, Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici want to bring Conte back to Turin but Agnelli wants no part of the ex-Chelsea boss returning to the club.
Icardi will remain at Inter, says Nara
Inter striker Mauro Icardi has already decided to remain at the club despite receiving plenty of offers from top European sides, according to Wanda Nara.
Icardi was stripped of the captaincy by coach Luciano Spalletti and reduced to a bit part role before the pair reconciled in the spring, with the Argentine returning to the XI.
The Inter striker's wife and agent Wanda Nara has confirmed her husband will be staying put for now though, insisting she is "annoyed" by the constant speculation regarding his future.
Man Utd to be used in bidding war
Swansea are hoping to use Manchester United to start a bidding war for the services of David James, according to the Mirror.
The Swans know they will be forced to sell James this summer with his contract running down and interest from United, Everton, Newcastle and Leeds.
The Welsh team wants to start the bidding at £15 million ($20m) and hope to receive more than that for James' services.
‘Neves will be attracted to Liverpool’
Ruben Neves will be among those attracted by a possible move to Liverpool, says Stan Collymore, with the Wolves midfielder a good fit for Jurgen Klopp.
The 22-year-old has been linked with a switch to Anfield in the past.
'City have to offer Kompany new contract'
Vincent Kompany is capable of playing on for “another year or two”, says Shaun Goater, with a Manchester City legend saying he would be “amazed” if the Belgian does not land a new contract.
As things stand, the long-serving skipper at the Etihad Stadium is heading towards free agency.
Pulisic 'super excited' to link up with Chelsea
Christian Pulisic is “super excited” to be closing on the day when a dream move to Chelsea can be completed, with the United States international having a £58 million ($75m) agreement in place.
The 20-year-old playmaker has known since January that his long-term future lies in the Premier League.
As a result, he is preparing to bid farewell to Borussia Dortmund and open a new chapter in his career at Stamford Bridge.
Madrid have Hazard deal in place
Real Madrid will announce the signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea after the Europa League final, claims L'Equipe.
The Belgian forward has bene heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for some time and has now seen a deal put in place.
Loftus-Cheek seeks assurances before committing to Chelsea
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek wants to be certain of a regular spot in the starting XI before signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.
According to The Sun, the 23-year-old has two years left on his current deal, but Blues chief Marina Granovskaia wants to tie him down to a long-term extension.
Loftus-Cheek wants to be sure of a more prominent role before committing his future to Chelsea, having only started six Premier League games this season.
Brahim planning Real Madrid stay
Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz wants to fight for a place in Zinedine Zidane's starting line-up after an impressive end to the 2018-19 campaign.
A loan switch has been mooted for the former Manchester City star, but he intends to stick around at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.
'Imagine Bale lighting up Spurs' new stadium!'
Gareth Bale would be a welcome addition back at Tottenham this summer, says Jamie Redknapp, with the Real Madrid outcast considered to be perfect for an ambitious project in north London.
It is looking increasingly likely that a Wales international will be on the move in the next transfer window, and a return to the Premier League is considered to be possible.
Liverpool to return for Fekir?
Liverpool have been urged to rekindle their interest in Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir, with Mark Lawrenson of the opinion that he could be an ideal addition at Anfield.
The Reds came close to landing the France international in the summer of 2018 and it could be that Jurgen Klopp looks to finally push through a deal 12 months on.
Barcelona expect Chelsea bid for Coutinho
Blues planning raid on Camp Nou
Barcelona's hierarchy are bracing themselves for interest from Chelsea in Philippe Coutinho as the Blues go in search of a replacement for Eden Hazard.
Goal understands that even though Coutinho wants to remain at Camp Noudespite a disappointing first full campaign, some members of the Blaugrana's board of directors are keen to sell this summer.
Pirlo suggests Juventus should target Real Madrid's Isco
Andrea Pirlo has suggested Juventus should consider signing Real Madrid superstar Isco during the summer transfer window.
Massimiliano Allegri's side have already wrapped up a fifth successive Serie A title, but more failure in the Champions League has overshadowed their domestic success this term.
Pirlo, who played for the Italian giants between 2011 and 2015, says his old side are lacking a player like Real Madrid's Isco, with more creativity needed across the middle of the park.
Leganes ask to extend Lunin's Real Madrid loan
Leganes have asked Real Madrid to extend Andriy Lunin's loan deal, according to Marca.
The 20-year-old has served as Pichu Cuellar's number two this season, with only three La Liga appearances to his name since securing a year-long loan switch last summer.
However, Leganes are pleased with Lunin's progress and the young 'keeper is reluctant to return to Santiago Bernabeu as third choice behind Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas.
Koke hopes Griezmann wil stay at Atletico amid Barca links
Koke is hoping that Antoine Griezmann will commit his future to Atletico Madrid and one day leave the club as a legend, despite ongoing links to Barcelona.
The France international has spent the last five years in the Spanish capital and his performances have received such acclaim that he has twice come third in the Ballon d'Or voting.
Barcelona has been touted as a possible next destination for Griezmann, despite the fact he signed a fresh deal at Wanda Metropolitano only last year, but Koke is hoping he stays put for the long term.
Pellegrini not confident Rice will stay at West Ham
West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini admits the club may struggle to keep hold of Declan Rice during the transfer window.
The England international has attracted plenty of interest with his performances this season, with Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly keeping a close eye on his progress.
A per the Daily Mirror, Pellegrini stated on Sunday: "It's impossible, I cannot know the future. He is, of course, a player who has had a brilliant season, who is 20 years old and an English player who has a lot of qualities."
Sassuolo striker Berardi 'dreams' of Liverpool move
Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi has admitted it is his "dream" to play for Liverpool one day, with speculation over his future set to intensify.
The Italy international has scored 56 goals in 186 appearances across all competitions for I Neroverdi, rising through the club's ranks at youth level before graduating to the senior squad in 2012.
He's also enjoyed an impressive 2018-19 campaign, contributing seven goals and four assists in 33 Serie A matches to help Sassuolo fight for a mid-table position.
Robben has options in and out of Europe
Arjen Robben has options to consider in and out of Europe as he prepares to leave Bayern Munich, with the veteran winger claiming to still have “four or five years” left in him.
The 35-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer and has suggested that he could be lured to MLS by the right offer.
Ozil adamant he is staying at Arsenal
Questions continue to be asked of Mesut Ozil's future at Arsenal, but the World Cup winner insists he is going nowhere.
He has told DAZN DACH: “I’ve got two more years here and what happens afterwards is not in my hands. We’ll see then, but I’m proud to be at this club and really happy at this club.”
Brighton want Potter to replace Hughton
Atletico expecting Griezmann to join Barca
World Cup winner tipped for Camp Nou switch
Atletico Madrid are expecting Antoine Griezmann to make a move to Barcelona this summer, according to Cadena Ser.
A switch to Camp Nou for the French forward has been mooted for some time, and 2019 could be the year in which the Blaugrana land the World Cup winner.
Leipzig hopeful Werner will reject Bayern
RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff is hopeful Timo Werner will reject any possible advances from Bayern Munich to extend his stay at the club.
He has told Sport Bild: "Maybe Timo will tell us after the Cup final: 'Come on, I'll extend that by two more years'."
Valverde not considering resigning as Barcelona coach
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde insists he had not considered resigning in the wake of his side's Champions League elimination.
The La Liga champions were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield last Tuesday to make a semi-final exit 4-3 on aggregate.
The humiliating defeat led to scrutiny over Valverde's position, despite Barca winning La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana this season, while also reaching the Copa del Rey final.
Barcelona & Atletico eyeing Di Maria
According to Don Balon, Paris Saint Germain winger Angel Di Maria is the subject of interest from both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
The Argentine is reportedly seeking a move back to Spain and the Camp Nou has been mooted as a possible next destination, with the Blaugrana on the lookout for attacking reinforcements.
Atletico boss Diego Simeone is also considering Di Maria, who has scored 11 goals in 28 Ligue 1 matches for PSG this season.
Fekir could be available to Liverpool this summer
The future of Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir hinges on whether or not the club secures a spot in the Champions League, according to The Mirror.
Bruno Genesio's side are currently third in Ligue 1, but if they suffer a collapse in the final two matches of the campaign, a summer clearout has been mooted.
In that case, Liverpool would be free to target Fekir, who came close to joining the club in 2018.
Hodgson hopes to keep Batshuayi at Palace
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is hoping to keep Michy Batshuayi at the club beyond the end of his loan deal from Chelsea.
According to Football London, the Belgian has scored five goals for the Eagles since his January switch and he has been touted for a loan extension or permanent move to Selhurst Park.
After watching Batshuayi score two in a 5-3 final day win over Bournemouth, Hodgson stated: "If [he] is going to be available and if our club could bring him here; either on loan again or buying him I would be very happy with that and I know Michy himself would be happy."
Juventus hold talks with Alexis Sanchez's agent
According to Calcio Mercato, Juventus director Fabio Paratici has met with Alexis Sanchez's agent to discuss a summer transfer from Manchester United.
Fernando Felicevich is venturing off on a "European tour" to find his client a new club, with a disastrous spell at Manchester United seemingly destined to come to an end.
Inter are also keeping a close eye on Sanchez, who earns a staggering £505,000 per week at Old Trafford.
'Godin has earned his place among Atletico Madrid's greats'
Diego Simeone says Diego Godin ahs earned a place among the legends at Atletico Madrid as the defender prepares to leave the club this summer.
Godin has widely been linked with Inter and has announced that he will leave the club, prompting Simeone to shower him with praise on the way out.
Newcastle owner Ashley opts for paid bonuses over promised Las Vegas trip
Newcastle boss Mike Ashley will not follow through on a promise he made to the team of a reward if they could avoid relegation, according to Chronicle Live.
Ashley said he would fly the team to Las Vegas to celebrate staying in the Premier League, a feat achieved by Rafael Benitez's side this season.
But, with players having already booked their own family holidays, they have instead been paid their agreed bonus in advance of their June pay packet.
Tagliafico has clause to leave Ajax after next season
Argentina international left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has a clause in his recent contract extension that allows him to leave for €20m (£17m/$22m) at the end of next year, Says Ajax1.
Tagliafico recently penned a new deal in Amsterdam but put the clause in there, if the fee excedes €20m than he and the club split the remainder.
The 26-year-old, who starred in Ajax's march to the Champions League semi-final was signed for only €4m in January 2018
Pavard can't wait for Bayern chance
Benjamin Pavard says he cannot wait to get started at Bayern and grow into the player he expects to be.
The French defender will get his first taste of Champions League football after he moves this summer, and the World Cup winner believes he'll mold into a better player as a result.
No assurances from Allegri
Massimilliano Allegri offered no assurances when it comes to his future with Juventus.
The manager has another year on his contract, but says he must talk with club executives before commenting on his future.
Zidane: It's very clear what I've done with Bale
As rumours continue to swirl surrounding Gareth Bale's future, Zinedine Zidane says it is quite clear what he is doing with the winger.
Bale was left out of the team this weekend as Real Madrid fell to Real Sociedad, and Zidane says the message is there for all to see.
Liverpool likely destination for Brandt
World Cup winger may leave if Leverkusen don't make Champions League
Jurgen Klopp has long been an admirer of the Germany international who may leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, The Mirror reports.
The 23-year-old reportedly has a €25m (£22m/$29m) release clause and has said he has no desire to leave Leverkusen, but that may change if they fail to secure Champions League football next season.
As they are currently in fifth place on goal difference and out of the Champions League quaification spots, Brandt may leave and Liverpool and Dortmund are the most likely destinations, the paper says.
Hazard tells Chelsea of his intentions
Eden Hazard has told Chelsea what he wants to do next season, all but confirming he's headed for the exit at Stamford Bridge.
Hazard has long been associated with a switch to Real Madrid and today's announcement brings a move to the Santiago Bernebeu even closer.
Chelsea will want a fee £112m ($126m) for their talisman, and manager Maurizio Sarri said they club "must respect Hazard's decision.'
Villa will sign Abraham if they make Premier League
Aston Villa will try and capture Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham for £25m ($33m) if they make the step up to England's top-flight, according to The Telegraph
Abraham has scored 26 goals this year for the Birmingham club, including the penalty that gives them a slender advantage over West Brom in their Championship playoff semi-final.
Abraham has said he'd like to score 30 goals this season for a club where he has had a 'fantastic season' in which 'everyone has supported me and believed in me.'
Butland considering two teams for PL return
Jack Butland will leave Stoke City this summer to return to the Premier League, with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth the most likely destinations, say the Stoke Sentinel.
Butland refused to leave Stoke after their relegation in 2018 unless a top six club came for him, but now he sees his international chances slipping away in the Championship he will move to any top flight team.
Stoke are resigned to losing the player and have already started looking for replacements.