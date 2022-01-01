Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kounde rejects Barcelona and wants Chelsea move

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Jules Kounde
AC Milan target €30m Berardi

2022-02-20T23:55:19.000Z

AC Milan will have to pay around €30 million to sign Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo, according to Calciomercato.

The Sassuolo star came close to leaving for Fiorentina last summer but no deal went through and now a switch to San Siro could go ahead this summer.

Dybala agent holding back Juventus extension

2022-02-20T23:45:35.000Z

Paulo Dybala's agent will have to give up his hopes of a significant commission if the player is to sign a contract extension at Juventus, says Calciomercato.

The Argentine can leave the club for free at the end of the season, but they hope to convince him to remain.

Although Juventus are willing to meet Dybala's salary demands, they need the player's agent to surrender his calls for a significant pay-off.

Paulo Dybala Juventus Turin 14122021
Getty Images

Celtic legend Brown in for St Mirren job

2022-02-20T23:35:58.000Z

Scott Brown has applied to take over as St Mirren manager.

The Daily Record reports the former Celtic star has made his pitch for the job but could be beaten to the role by Steven Naismith.

Kounde rejects Barcelona for Chelsea (Express)

2022-02-20T23:25:37.000Z

Jules Kounde has decided to reject Barcelona and join Chelsea, according to The Express.

The Sevilla defender is being chased by both European giants but has decided a switch to the Premier League suits him better than Camp Nou.

Houston Dynamo not after Tche Tche

2022-02-20T23:15:49.000Z