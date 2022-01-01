Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich want Chelsea star Havertz

No bids for Leeds target Wagner
Still no official bid from Leeds United (or anyone else) for Philadelphia Union and MLS All-Star left back Kai Wagner, per sources. Plenty of time for that to change before the transfer window closes, but just interest for now.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 12, 2022
Forest set to snap up three players
Nottingham Forest are set to sign Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler, the Daily Mail reports.
Kouyate will be snapped up in a free transfer, while Dennis will join from Watford in a deal worth around £20 million.
Meanwhile Freuler will make the switch from Atalanta for around £7.6m.
Pellegrini joins Eintracht Frankfurt from Juventus
Eintracht Frankfurt and @juventusfc have reached an agreement for the loan of Luca Pellegrini.— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) August 12, 2022
Barca finally register Lewandowski and co. with La Liga
Barcelona have finally been able to register some of their new signings with La Liga, making their top transfers eligible to play against Rayo Vallecano in the opening league game of the season on Saturday.
Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Raphinha and Andreas Christensen are the new arrivals who have been registered.
Bayern Munich want Chelsea star Havertz (Sport1)
Bayern Munich want to bring Kai Havertz back to the Bundesliga from Chelsea, Sport1 claims.
The Germany international is viewed as an ideal addition to the team's attack after they lost Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer, but they are aware that getting a deal done would be a difficult task for the Bundesliga team.
Man Utd target Southampton goalkeeper
Manchester United are considering signing Alex McCarthy from Southampton, according to The Sun.
The Red Devils want a new goalkeeper to replace Dean Henderson following his loan to Nottingham Forest and see McCarthy as a solid option.