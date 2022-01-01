Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona join Arsenal and Man Utd in race to sign Isak

Thomas Tuchel will stay at Chelsea until the end of the season, the coach said.

Manchester United are said to be eyeing him as they look for a new permanent manager, but the German insists he will not be leaving the Blues during the current campaign.

"There's no doubt I'll stay until the end of the season," he told reporters.

"Absolutely. We just have to wait and we still have to go day by day because everything can change."