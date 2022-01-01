Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale to leave Real Madrid in summer

Barca eye De Vrij swoop
Barcelona have reportedly made contact with Inter over a move for Stefan de Vrij, per Fichajes.
The defender, a Serie A winner last term at San Siro, is on a deal through the end of next term.
But with the chance the Dutchman may not renew possible, his club are welcome to interest from other parties as he mulls his options.
Sounders bring Ragen into fold
NEWS | We have signed defender Jackson Ragen to a First Team contract.
Welcome, Jackson! 💚💙
https://t.co/SgQkLrrycf
PL duo circle Milner
Liverpool man on radar for top-flight sides
Liverpool man James Milner is on the radar of both Crystal Palace and Watford, per Fichajes.
The Reds veteran is entering the twilight of his career but still shows no sign of slowing down.
Though a switch to old side Leeds has been mooted on occasion, it is thought that Jurgen Klopp would rather keep him at Anfield - but now, the Eagles and Hornets have both gone looking for a potential approach.
Man Utd-linked Rice worth £160m - Sheringham
Declan Rice has been likened to Steven Gerrard and given a price tag of £160 million ($181m) by former West Ham striker Teddy Sheringham.
Rice, reportedly a target of Manchester United and other Premier League clubs, has emerged as a leader of the Hammers' midfield in recent seasons, helping them contend for a top-four place.
And now he's been described as a near-untouchable West Ham player who would take an astronomical fee to pry from the London Stadium.
Bale to leave Real Madrid in summer (Romano)
Winger set to depart after contract ends
Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid in June, Carlo Ancelotti confirms: "Bale has had injuries, then his contract ends - he may not have had a good motivation but he wants to finish here as he deserves".
"It's important for Bale to finish his career well here".
“It’s important for Bale to finish his career well here”. pic.twitter.com/E5cad3FhD7