Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Coutinho won't leave Barcelona on loan

Coutinho won't leave Barcelona on loan
The Brazilian has been tipped for a move to Arsenal
Philippe Coutinho will not leave Barcelona on loan this season, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Reports had suggested that Arsenal were working on a one-year loan deal for the 27-year-old attacker at a cost of £27 million ($33m).
However, manager Unai Emery is now concentrating on bolstering his defensive options before Thursday's deadline.
Man City and Juventus on the verge of Cancelo-Danilo swap
Pair set to trade places in €30 million deal
A swap deal involving Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo and Manchester City’s Danilo will be completed on Monday, with the Italian champions set to pocket €30 million (£27m/$33m) as part of the agreement.
Goal can confirm the Serie A champions will close a deal with United’s cross-city rivals in the next 24 hours, with Cancelo becoming Pep Guardiola’s fourth summer signing.
Newcastle rule out move for Carroll
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has ruled out making a move for former Magpies striker Andy Carroll, reports The Mirror.
Carroll - a free agent following his release from West Ham this summer - was hopeful of making a return to the club he left in 2010.
But Bruce has insisted his priority lies in signing a new right-back before Thursday's transfer deadline.
Van de Beek should join Liverpool - former Ajax star
Former Ajax winger Kenneth Perez has advised midfielder Donny van de Beek to move to Liverpool instead of Real Madrid.
Speaking on "Dit was het Weekend" on FOX Sports, the ex-Denmark international said: "I would have preferred a club like Liverpool, take the [Georginio] Wijnaldum route.
"For me, he is a greater loss [for Ajax] than an asset for Real Madrid."
Liverpool set to swoop for new keeper as Mignolet departs
Liverpool are poised to bring in a new goalkeeper as back-up for Alisson Becker following the departure of Simon Mignolet, who has left to join Club Brugge in an £8.2 million ($10m) deal.
Two names in the frame, according to the Liverpool Echo, are Southampton stopper Alex McCarthy, who was left out of the Saints' squad for a friendly with FC Koln this weekend, and former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, who is a free agent.