Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Can East Bengal end their season on a high with a win over rock-bottom side Odisha FC?

Updated
Bright Enobakhare, East Bengal vs Odisha
Five changes in the Odisha lineup

2021-02-27T13:14:16Z

Steven Dias makes five changes in the Odisha lineup. Arshdeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor, Rakesh Pradhan, Baoringdao Bodo make way for Ravi Kumar, Lalrehzuala, Gaurav Bora, George D'Souza and Brad Inman.

Nine changes in the East Bengal lineup

2021-02-27T13:12:45Z

Robbie Fowler makes nine changes in the East Bengal lineup which lost two NorthEast United in their last match. Only Sarthak Golui and Aaron Holloway have managed to keep their places in the starting XI.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal

2021-02-27T13:10:24Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Odisha FC and East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.