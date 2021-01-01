Nepal 1-1 India: Anirudh Thapa salvages a draw against the Gorkhalis

Igor Stimac has work to do!

A second half rally sees India fight back to a 1-1 draw against Nepal in the first of the two international friendlies at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday.

Anirudh Thapa (60') scored the second half equaliser for the Blue Tigers after Anjan Bista (36') accepted his gift in the first half to put Nepal ahead.

The two teams face each other in the second international friendly at the same venue on Sunday, September 5.