Nepal 1-2 India: Blue Tigers sign out with a win

Nepal 1-2 India
India survived a late surge by Nepal as they edged their neighbours 2-1 in the second of the two international friendlies at the Dasharat Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday.
Farukh Choudhary (62') and Sunil Chhetri (80') gave the Blue Tigers a two-goal lead before Tej Tamang (87') pulled one back for Abdullah Al Mutairi's side.
Igor Stimac's men were held to a 1-1 draw in the first of the two friendlies in Nepal.
Five minutes of injury time
90' Two changes for India
Nepal have not given up yet and are looking to go all out with nothing to lose against India who currently lead by a goal.
Yasir and Halder come in for Apuia and Thapa respectively.
87' NEPAL PULL ONE BACK
Nepal 1-2 IndiaWhat an uproar that goal brings as Tej Tamang blasts its past a stunned Amrinder Singh in goal from a few yards outside the box. India yet to secure this one.
86' Triple change for Nepal
Rajan Gurung and Santosh Tamang come on for Manish Dangi and Pujan Uparkoti respectively.
80' SUNIL CHHETRI SCORES
India now lead 2-0Sunil Chhetri races enroute to goal with only Nepal goalkeeper Kiran Limbu to beat and Suresh to his right. Decides to take it himself and scores. Thapa with the assist.
78' India change
75' Yellow card for the India coach
74' Nepal miss again!
68' Nepal miss a sitter
Two substitutes involvedNawayug Shrestha, who came on for Ayush Ghalan just before India broke the deadlock, released Bishal Rai on the right who should have at least hit the target from inside the box.
66' India change
62' INDIA TAKE THE LEAD
Substitute Farukh scores!
A long diagonal ball by Sana is cushioned down to Farukh by Chhetri as the substitute calmly converts his oppportunity with a clinical finish!
The Jamshedpur FC forward was one of the scorers in the 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in a friendly in Kolkata. His new team-mate Ishan Pandita, over whom Farukh was selected for the Nepal trip, had scored the other.
An altercation in the Nepal box
50' Farukh, Rahim, Bose all blocked out
Second half underway
One change for IndiaIgor Stimac has replaced Bipin Singh with Faukh Choudhary. Bipin looked like one of the more effective players for the Blue Tigers in the first half, but the Croat must have something planned with this move.
HALF-TIME
Nepal 0-0 IndiaNepal will be the more confident of the two going into the break after two minutes of added time wherein they had yet another opportunity to produce something but Ayush found himself with lack of options after entering the box on the right and his back pass foiling the move.
44' Two changes for Nepal
Al Mutairi wants something before HTIn come Bishal Rai and Anjan Bista in place of Suman and Aashish
41' A half chance for India
Impenetrable Nepal defense?Manvir attempts to find Rahim Ali in the box. Headed wide to Bipin who tries to cut it back for captain Chhetri but met with a resolute block by Gautam Shrestha at the near post. Nepal avert danger from the resultant flagkick too.
A slight shift in momentum
The game begun with all the intensity one could ask for, with attacks at either ends and Nepal looking closer to scoring on more than one occasions - just as India. Igor Stimac's men now trying to hold the ball a bit more and build play a bit after losing possession far too easily on many counts. Nepal have been intercepting play quite well and their back line looks solid.
The two teams.
28' NEPAL MISSES
24' THAPA MISSES
Bipin making the differenceThe left winger making a lot of difference in most of India's attacks so far. The second time he comes close to providing an assist as his delivery comes off the chin of Thapa in the heart of the Nepal box as Limbu picks the remains.
Nepal is fired up
13' India survive embarassment
Nepal almost scoreA delivery from Tej in the India box sees Manish Dangi - unmarked - but the latter looses his footing allowing for Amrinder to charge in before the Indian backline could clear the remains.
Who are the seven changes for India?
No Glan, no Suresh in the middle
Gurpreet, Bheke, Mishra, Brandon, Glan, Suresh and Liston have made way for Amrinder, Seriton, Kotal, Thapa, Apuia, Bipin and Rahim in the India XI today.
Bipin on fire
KICK-OFF!
Nepal vs IndiaCan India make ammends for their poor showing in the draw in the previous encounter? We'll find out!
India's options from the bench
GK Gurpreet is rested for this oneIndia subs: Dheeraj (GK), Bheke, Mishra, Brandon, Suresh, Glan, Liston, Mandar, Jeakson, Pronay, Yasir, Farukh
And here's how Nepal line-up
Three changes made by Abdullah Al Mutairi
The starting XI.
Anjan Bista, Nawayug Shrestha and Suman Aryal make way for Manish Dangi, Aashish Lama and Sujal Shrestha.
TEAM NEWS
Thapa, Seriton, Rahim start
@stimac_igor has made SEVEN changes to the India XI to face Nepal today
What happened in the last match?
Well, India just about saved their blushes
A second half rally saw India fight back to a 1-1 draw against Nepal in the first of the two international friendlies at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday.
Anirudh Thapa (60'), who was brought on as a second half substitute, scored the equaliser for the Blue Tigers after Anjan Bista (36') accepted his gift in the first half to put Nepalhosts ahead.
Two of two
Nepal vs IndiaHello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second international friendly against Nepal after India held the hosts to a 1-1 draw on Thursday