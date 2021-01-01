Nepal 1-2 India: Blue Tigers sign out with a win

Nepal 1-2 India

India survived a late surge by Nepal as they edged their neighbours 2-1 in the second of the two international friendlies at the Dasharat Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday.

Farukh Choudhary (62') and Sunil Chhetri (80') gave the Blue Tigers a two-goal lead before Tej Tamang (87') pulled one back for Abdullah Al Mutairi's side.

Igor Stimac's men were held to a 1-1 draw in the first of the two friendlies in Nepal.