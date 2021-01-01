HALF-TIME
2021-09-22T15:49:33Z
Nasaf 5-0 BaganOne-sided battle so far. Bagan have not got anything going and Nasaf have this in the bag.
FIVE FOR NASAF!
2021-09-22T15:47:45Z
Nasaf adds a fifth goal before the break. Bozorov with a tap-in from a simple cross into the box from the right flank.
HITS THE BAR!
2021-09-22T15:43:10Z
Pritam Kotal brings down Bakhrom inside the box but Bozorov hits the bar with his spot-kick! Phew.
Hard to beat
2021-09-22T15:34:26Z
Nasaf have only lost one of their last 16 games in the AFC Cup, winning 14 of them including the last five games in a row (W14 D1 L1).
HAT-TRICK FOR KHUSAIN!
2021-09-22T15:32:04Z
Nasaf 4-0 BaganNasaf cut through the Bagan defence with ease to add to their tally - painful to watch if you are a Bagan supporter. Akmal slips Khusain into the box and the latter beats the keeper as if he is playing a practice game.
Deadly
2021-09-22T15:26:11Z
Coming into this game, Nasaf are the top scorers in the 2021 AFC Champions League with 12 goals so far this season. They have attempted more shots (61) and had more shots on target (25) than any team in the competition this season.
IT'S THREEEE!!
2021-09-22T15:21:31Z
Nasaf 3-0 BaganA chipped cross from the left is headed back into the centre of the box from where Khusain finds the net in his second try to increase the lead.
NASAF AGAIN!
2021-09-22T15:18:21Z
Nasaf 2-0 BaganBagan allow their opponents too much space down their left wing. Khusain makes an excellent run into the six-yard box in between the Bagan defenders to tap home a low cross from the left to double his team's lead.
Nasaf too good?
2021-09-22T15:13:29Z
Nasaf have only lost one of their last 16 games in the AFC Cup, winning 14 of them including the last five games in a row (W14 D1 L1).
OWN GOAL!!!
2021-09-22T15:05:19Z
Nasaf 1-0 BaganThe Mariners have been caught out inside the box from a corner kick. The ball is headed in through a crowd of Bagan defenders by Pritam Kotal! What an unfortunate accident.
SHOT!
2021-09-22T15:04:17Z
A corner kick is played towards the edge of the box from where Stanojevic attempts a first-time effort which is deflected away for another corner! Pressure.
A battle of two strong teams
2021-09-22T15:03:04Z
The Mariners finished atop in Group D with 7 points from 3 games after the 1-1 draw against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings, besides picking wins over Bengaluru (2-0) and Maziya S&RC (3-1). However, Nasaf pose a tougher challenge.
Nasaf emerged as the Central Asian Zone winners after winning 3-2 against Ahal FC of Turkmenistan. In the group stage, they won all their three matches to finish on top with nine points. They scored nine goals and did not concede any.
KICK-OFF!
2021-09-22T15:01:13Z
We are underway at the Markaziy Stadium!
KICK OFF soon
2021-09-22T14:57:59Z
Welcome to the live blog of the AFC Cup match between Nasaf and ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan.