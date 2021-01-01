Live Blog

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL play-offs clash in real time

The first leg tie between the Islanders and the Gaurs ended in a 2-2 draw...

KICK-OFF!

2021-03-08T14:02:13Z

We are underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Passmaster Edu Bedia

2021-03-08T13:29:53Z

FC Goa’s Edu Bedia is the player who has attempted the most passes in the opposition half (698) in this ISL campaign. He is also the player who has completed the most passes in the opposition half this season (539).

Goa have a better H2H record

2021-03-08T13:28:01Z

This will be the 18th meeting between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. Goa have won seven of these encounters, while Mumbai have won five. Five have ended in a tie. The last two meetings between the two sides ended in a draw.

Ferrando too makes three changes

2021-03-08T13:24:28Z

Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera return from suspension. Redeem Tlang too returns in the starting lineup. Seriton Fernandes and Princeton Rebello are out with injuries and Igor Angulo sits out.

Three changes in the Mumbai lineup

2021-03-08T13:16:34Z

Sergio Lobera brings in Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade and Rowllin Borges in place of Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh and Bartholomew Ogbeche. 

Mumbai City vs FC Goa

2021-03-08T13:14:46Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs second leg tie between Mumbai City and FC Goa.