Mumbai City 1-3 Bengaluru FC LIVE: Chhetri scores Blues' third goal

57' GOAL! Mumbai City 1-3 Bengaluru
2021-02-15T15:18:39Z
Sunil Chhetri scores a third for BFCGurpreet Singh Sandhu takes a free-kick from his own box and finds Sunil Chhetri on the edge of the Mumbai box who beats Hernan Santana with ease and scores past Amrinder. What a way to mark the 200th appearance for the club.
54' Gurpreet denies Fall from scoring
2021-02-15T15:15:19Z
Jahouh sends a long ball and Mourtada Fall heads it towards the goal from the edge of the box but Gurpreet does well to parry it for a corner.
52' Chhetri booked for simulation
2021-02-15T15:13:57Z
Sunil Chhetri goes down inside the box after Heran Santana's challenge but the referee books the Bengaluru skipper for diving as there was hardly any contact by Santana.
50' GOAL! Mumbai City 1-2 Bengaluru
2021-02-15T15:11:55Z
Adam Le Fondre scores Mumbai's firstCY Goddard makes a run on the right side and squares the ball inside the box and Adam Le Fondre finds the back of the net with a simple finish.
SECOND HALF!
2021-02-15T15:04:44Z
The second half gets underway! Can Mumbai City come back?
HALF TIME!
2021-02-15T14:51:19Z
Mumbai City 0-2 BengaluruThe Blues have a resounding lead after the first 45 minutes thanks to Cleiton Silva's brace. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
ISL
45+5' Xisco hits the side net!
2021-02-15T14:50:41Z
Xisco Hernandez tries to score directly from the free-kick as he attempts the curl the ball through the net post but hits the side net.
45+3' Free-kick to Bengaluru near the box
2021-02-15T14:49:51Z
Parag Srivas brought on the left edge of the box by Bipin Singh as Bengaluru win a free-kick right before the half time whistle.
37' What a save by Gurpreet!
2021-02-15T14:38:19Z
Mourtada Fall takes a shot on goal from a close range but Gurpreet reacts almost immediately and parries the ball away for a corner. Excellent reaction from the India no. 1.
35' Mumbai City - Subsitution
2021-02-15T14:36:26Z
Jackichand Singh IN Rowllin Borges OUT.
Cooling break!
2021-02-15T14:31:17Z
What an intense 30 minutes of football! Both teams had their chances but it is Bengaluru who have made the most of those chances.
22' GOAL! Mumbai City 0-2 Bengaluru
2021-02-15T14:23:33Z
Cleiton Silva doubles the lead!Xisco Hernandez curls in a free-kick from the left side and Cleiton Silva heads the ball into the net.
ISL
21' Paartaluuu! What a save by Amrinder!
2021-02-15T14:22:09Z
Action on the other end almost immediately as Erik Paartalu takes a curling shot from the edge of the box but Amrinder does equally well to parry the ball away.
20' Oh Le Fondre!
2021-02-15T14:20:48Z
Adam Le Fondre chests a long ball down brilliantly inside the box and tries to score through the far post but it goes just wide!
15' Amrinder stops Sunil's shot
2021-02-15T14:16:25Z
Sunil Chhetri attempts a shot from distance and keeps it on target but Amrinder Singh does well to stop the shot from going in.
10' Exciting start to the match
2021-02-15T14:11:23Z
The match has got off to a brilliant as both teams look hungry for goals right from the off. Bengaluru have got off to an ideal start with a very early goal.
6' Raynier misses a sitter!
2021-02-15T14:07:38Z
Raynier Fernandes receives a through ball from Rowllin Borges and makes a run but fails to find the back of the net from a one-on-one situation as he shoots wide from inside the box. Mumbai should have equalised there.
3' Chance for Sunil Chhetri!
2021-02-15T14:04:03Z
Suresh squares the ball towards his captain and Sunil Chhetri takes a shot at goal from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off Hernan Santana's foot and goes out of play.
1' GOAL! Mumbai City 0-1 Bengaluru
2021-02-15T14:02:23Z
Cleiton Silva breaks the deadlockSunil Chhetri sends a long ball towards Udanta Singh on the right side who receives the pass and squares it inside the box and Cleiton Silva finds the back of the net. What a start for Bengaluru!
ISL
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-15T13:59:57Z
Bengaluru get us underway at the GMC Stadium.
Three changes in BFC XI
2021-02-15T13:07:19Z
Parag Srivas, Xisco Hernandez and Cleiton Silva replace injured Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari and Kristian Opseth. Ashique Kuruniyan returns to the matchday squad after a prolonged injury period.
Two changes in Mumbai lineup
2021-02-15T13:05:51Z
Sergio Lobera makes two changes in the Mumbai City lineup. CY Goddard replaces suspended Hugo Boumous and Vignesh D comes in place of Mandar Rao Dessai.
Team news!
2021-02-15T13:04:40Z
Ashique back in BFC matchday squad
Here's how Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC are lining up tonight 👇#ISL #MCFCBFC pic.twitter.com/FwLkEtsHvJ— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 15, 2021
Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC
2021-02-15T12:44:28Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.