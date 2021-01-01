Matchday LIVE: Spurs & Liverpool in action as Barcelona & Real Madrid chase Atletico in La Liga title race

Of course, the most dramatic sequence today surely lies in Spain, where Real Madrid and Barcelona are chasing Atletico Madrid for La Liga glory.

Barca slipped up last time out when they drew 3-3 with Levante and there are now four points between them and league leaders Atletico, who continued winning ways.

Real are closest to their cross-town rivals on 78 points having won emphatically against Granada on Thursday.

Here's how the table is looking ⬇️