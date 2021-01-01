Matchday LIVE: Southampton host Spurs, Leicester play Liverpool & more Premier League action

Crystal Palace assistant Osian Roberts was again standing in for boss Patrick Vieira today with the Frenchman isolating after testing positive for Covid.

Reflecting on the Eagles' 3-0 win against Norwich, Roberts told BBC Sport: "It was important for us today to get a good result. Two games in close proximity is always demanding, but getting a good start today was really important. We managed to build on that as well so we’re really happy with the performance and the result.

"It’s important that we don’t rely on one or two players and also that we have players in the squad who can contribute. Jean-Philippe Mateta has been waiting in the wings, training well and waiting for the opportunity. He grasped it with both hands. We’ve got a group of players working in the same direction and that’s what we expect from them when they get the opportunity.

"We’re in a situation where we have players out. We really just have to focus on the players we have available on a day-to-day basis. Hopefully we’ll have a few more back for the West Ham game [on January 1]."

On Vieira's continued absence: "We need him back as soon as possible, but we made sure that everything he wanted done was done to the best of our ability. I’m not exactly sure when [he’ll return], but I think it will be fairly soon."