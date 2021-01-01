Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid v Liverpool and Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League action

Once more, Freddie Mercury is in goal for the Reds tonight. Alisson's one-man tribute to the late Queen frontman, which was a major talking point over the weekend when he didn't have too much to do, is back again.

The shotstopper drew admiration from that other great moustache man of Merseyside football, Ian Rush, after he showcased his new facial rug. Here's to hoping that he doesn't put his side through the wringer.