Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid can seal La Liga title, Liverpool and Man City also in action

Newcastle start brightly
Newcastle have got straight onto the front foot here, with Allan Saint-Maximin, Joe Willock and Joelinton all looking to run at the Liverpool defence.
Kick-off: Newcastle vs Liverpool
And we are underway at St James' Park! will Newcastle stun the visitors for their fifth win in a row? or will Liverpool go back to the top and put pressure on City before their trip to Elland Road?
All will be revealed over the next 90 minutes!
Klopp explains changes
Klopp has explained his decision to drop Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Thiago to the bench for their latest important fixture in the Premier League title race.
The German told BT Sport prior to the Newcastle game: "We could’ve changed even more but it's then about rhythm, about stability as well so that everybody knows exactly what the other one is doing. So that’s why that’s the line-up.
"When you make five changes, then you obviously have a good squad. We have to do it due to the period we are in."
Will Reds celebrate Klopp's new deal in style?
Klopp surprised Liverpool fans by signing a new four-year contract on Thursday, which will ensure he remains at Anfield until 2026.
"This club offers a lot. I'm very happy about it. For me, at this moment in time, it's the perfect place to be," he said after the announcement.
"They are building a stand again, which is just a sign they never stop trying to develop the situation.
"We have to prepare the little things ready for the future. We want to be special as a club."
The German will hope that his team can celebrate with three points against Newcastle and make it 12 wins from their last 14 games, but the hosts are in great form themselves after four successive victories.
Liverpool stars warm up at St James' Park
Howe: No such thing as a weak Liverpool side
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe does not feel his side will have a better chance of getting a result in light of Klopp's surprise line-up.
"I don't think there is such a thing as weak Liverpool side, we know it will be a difficult game and are ready for the best Liverpool," Howe told BT Sport ahead of kick-off.
"The main thing for us is our performance, we have set very high standards in recent weeks - we don't want to drop below those. the commitment from the team has been there. hopefully we can show what we can do on the ball as well.
"We have really enjoyed it, it is different for us but we have enjoyed the area - it has been long hours, hard work, but we have tried to embrace everything to do with Newcastle and it is a pleasure to play here."
Can Liverpool beat Newcastle without Salah?
Jurgen Klopp has already raised a few eyebrows this afternoon by naming Liverpool's top scorer Mohamed Salah on the bench for the Newcastle game.
The Egyptian, who has 22 Premier League goals to his name this term, has been rested after starting the Reds' 2-0 Champions League semi-final win over Villarreal in midweek.
Diogo Jota comes in for Salah, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago have also been dropped to the bench.
Team news: Salah benched for Liverpool's trip to Newcastle
