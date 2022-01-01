Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Nottingham Forest & Huddersfield contest Championship play-off final in race for Premier League

Join GOAL for live updates from Wembley as two Championship heavyweights face off for a place in the Premier League

Updated
James Garner Nottingham Forest 2021-22
Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-05-29T13:55:41.000Z

Hello, and thank you for joining GOAL as we take in the Championship play-off final.

Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest will battle it out at Wembley to decide who goes on to play in the Premier League next season.

Who will win the Championship play-off final?

2022-05-29T13:53:08.432Z

Both teams are in excellent form heading into the clash.

Huddersfield, in particular, are looking strong as they are on a nine-game unbeaten run.

Nottingham Forest are a strong team, too, though and have lost just two of their last nine matches.