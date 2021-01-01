Matchday LIVE: Newcastle vs West Ham, Tottenham vs Man City, Barcelona vs Real Sociedad & more

Bruce expressed his excitement over the return of Newcastle supporters ahead of his side's first home game of the season, telling reporters: "There’s nothing quite like a full house at St James’ Park. It’s marvellous. Empty stadiums in lockdown have been bloody awful.

"Yes, it was a spectacle for people to watch on television but it was bloody awful for us. We’ve missed supporters – and the one thing we now know is that we can not take them for granted. They need to be excited."

Pressed on whether Newcastle are capable of pushing for European qualification this term, Bruce added: "We won’t transform overnight. But, yes, that has to be the aim.”