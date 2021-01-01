Matchday LIVE: Newcastle face Arsenal, Man Utd host Liverpool, Barca play Valencia & all today's action

One player who isn't involved today is Joe Willock, who is on loan at Newcastle from Arsenal and cannot play against his parent club.

He's scored four goals in 10 league appearances for the Magpies - including against Liverpool and Spurs - and Steve Bruce is eager to make the move permanent.

"We'd love to keep him – I've said that," Bruce said ahead of today's match.

"We'd love to keep him, but that's a conversation that we have to (have) and respect Arsenal too. He's 21 years old, so he ticks all the boxes as far as I'm concerned."