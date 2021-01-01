Matchday LIVE: Newcastle face Arsenal, Man Utd host Liverpool, Barca play Valencia & all today's action

Inter will be watching Atalanta closely 👀
Antonio Conte's Inter could be crowned Serie A champions today.
In order for that to happen, all they need is for Atalanta to draw or lose against Sassuolo.
Atalanta are now the only team that can catch the Nerazzurri, who are 14 points of the Bergamo side with four games to play.
Game kicks off at 2pm!
Willock or won't he?
One player who isn't involved today is Joe Willock, who is on loan at Newcastle from Arsenal and cannot play against his parent club.
He's scored four goals in 10 league appearances for the Magpies - including against Liverpool and Spurs - and Steve Bruce is eager to make the move permanent.
"We'd love to keep him – I've said that," Bruce said ahead of today's match.
"We'd love to keep him, but that's a conversation that we have to (have) and respect Arsenal too. He's 21 years old, so he ticks all the boxes as far as I'm concerned."
Barcelona into the UWCL final 👏
The Catalans defeated PSG in the semi-final
Congratulations @FCBfemeni 👏— Goal (@goal) May 2, 2021
Barcelona are in the #UWCL final 🏆pic.twitter.com/5T8nZ9Omc4
'Newcastle will come at us' - Arteta 🗣
The Arsenal boss is wary of the threat posed by Steve Bruce's men, who have pulled off impressive results against Liverpool, West Ham and Tottenham recently.
"From the position they’re in, they’re going to come at us, they’re a really organised team, they’ve been playing much better recently so it will be tough," the Spaniard told reporters.
"The amount of games that we are playing, every team has the capacity to make it difficult for you."
Auba got 2️⃣ against Newcastle in February...
The Magpies won't be overly pleased to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back in the Arsenal starting XI.
He got two goals against them in their February meeting at the Emirates in a game which finished 3-0, with Bukayo Saka getting the other.
Aubameyang is back
Here are the teams
Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Almiron, Longstaff, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.
Arsenal XI: Ryan, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Xhaka, Elneny, Ceballos, Willian, Odegaard, Martinelli, Aubameyang.
Can Arsenal bounce back?
Arsenal face Newcastle United in our first big game of the day and the Gunners will be desperate to bounce back from their mid-week disappointment with a win.
Mikel Arteta's side come into the game against the Magpies on the back of two consecutive defeats, having lost the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Villarreal.
That frustrating loss followed a beating at the hands of Everton and results in the Premier League have seen them drop into the bottom half, where they occupy 11th place. However, a win today would see them jump into ninth.
Newcastle on the other hand have been fighting against Premier League relegation and, while they have created space between themselves and the drop zone with a series of good results, a win today would more or less guarantee their safety.
Kick off is at 2pm.
Which games are on today? 🤔
Action from the Premier League, La Liga & more
Here are some of the main games we'll be covering throughout the afternoon and evening.
⚽️ Napoli vs Cagliari - 2pm
⚽️ Newcastle vs Arsenal - 2pm
⚽️ Sassuolo vs Atalanta - 2pm
⚽️ Man Utd vs Liverpool - 4:30pm
⚽️ Udinese vs Juventus - 5pm
⚽️ Tottenham vs Sheff Utd - 7:15pm
⚽️ Valencia vs Barcelona - 8pm
⚽️ Monaco vs Lyon - 8pm
All times UK