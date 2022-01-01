Matchday LIVE: Manchester United end 2021 with comfortable win against Burnley

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was frustrated to see his side miss so many chances against Manchester United on Thursday.

The visitors were 3-0 down before Aaron Lennon netted their only goal of the game, but Dyche says his side have played worse and got better results against the Red Devils.

"We've been here a couple of times and had big results here and not had nowhere near the amount of chances we have had tonight," he said to Amazon Prime.

"The frustration is that we could have made blocks on the edge of the box and we didn't and they react and get a goal. It is obviously hard when they are 3-1 up but I thought the mentality was good. Second half we took the game on and tried to get something from it."