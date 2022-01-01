Matchday LIVE: Manchester City host Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Sextet Century
600 - Karim @Benzema 🇫🇷 will make his 600th appearance for @realmadriden in all competitions (318 goals and 140 assists), becoming the eighth player to reach this milestone in club’s history and the first non-Spanish to do so. Legend. pic.twitter.com/FXwbPOENQT— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 26, 2022
Battle on!
6- Pep Guardiola 🇪🇸 (W4) & Carlo Ancelotti 🇮🇹 (W2) have faced each other on 6 previous occasions as opposing managers. The Italian’s two wins came in the #UCL Semifinals in 2013-14, with his Real Madrid side beating FC Bayern 5-0 on aggregate.Ships#ManchesterCityRealMadrid 🤍💜 pic.twitter.com/C8yWM5joDp— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 26, 2022
Get ready to rumble
Let's do this 👊#ManCity pic.twitter.com/zxycVMFQLH— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2022
Who's winning this one?
So, the teams are in - and it's time to place your bets.
Tell us - who is coming out on top in the first leg? Will Manchester City triumph on home turf? Or can Real Madrid make their magic work on the road again?
Let us know in the comments below.
Team News: Man City
TEAM NEWS 📋💙— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2022
XI | Ederson, Stones, Dias (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia#ManCity pic.twitter.com/9mNWYwXigB
Kroos the man?
15 - Toni Kroos is set to make his 15th appearance in a Champions League semi-final match, equalling the record for a German player, held by Thomas Müller; Kroos has started in each of those 15 games (Müller started 11). Regular. #UCL #MCIRMA pic.twitter.com/ZxLLEqWAlI— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 26, 2022
Mad fer it
🗣️ HERE 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐈𝐓! 🗣️— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 26, 2022
🔜 #UCL pic.twitter.com/LrF3C7cHPw
How's the weather?
Nights under the lights! 🤩🌅#ManCity pic.twitter.com/7q0ivJnP1D— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2022
In the mood...
Champions League semi-final week mood 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ceuJkuvi3p— GOAL (@goal) April 26, 2022
Road to the semis
Both sides have seen their share of drama to get here - one more than the other, it must be said.
Manchester City emerged as Group A winners and made destructive work of Sporting CP in the last-16, before a taut two-legged tussle with Atletico Madrid saw them grind their way through to the semis.
Real Madrid meanwhile stunned Paris Saint-Germain off the canvas to reach the quarter-finals, where they almost blew it against Chelsea in a truly remarkable tie.
More of the same today?
Team News: Real Madrid
📋✅ Our starting 𝗫𝗜 🆚 @ManCity! #UCL pic.twitter.com/RL3F5C7lDx— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 26, 2022
And then there were four...
Nothing quite like the latter stages of European competition, is there? And the four sides who have made it this far have certainly earned their place.
Tonight, it's the two sides who sit top of the pile in their domestic leagues. In the blue corner, Manchester City are looking to go one step further after last year's heartbreak, driven by the ghosts of Portugal.
And in the white corner, it's Real Madrid - long-term kings of the Champions League, but seeking to get back into the swing of things after three years without a final.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe tonight!
But there can only be one - yes, it is UEFA Champions League semi-final action time once again! It comes around quicker every year.
Two Premier League sides. Two clubs from La Liga. The prospect of an all-English affair in the final - or an all-Spanish one too.
It really doesn't get more delicious than this, does it? Strap in - we're getting ready to rock.