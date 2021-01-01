Matchday LIVE: Man Utd take on Leicester, Barcelona face Levante

Thank you and good night!
A closer look at the title race
Are Barcelona still title contenders? pic.twitter.com/U07rEGzzpl— Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021
Koeman takes responsibility
"As a coach, I am the most responsible," Koeman said at his press conference.
"I ask myself what we have done at halftime, because we had already talked about continuing with the intensity and improving things defensively. Watching the second half, I have not seen it. We lowered the intensity. Players, technical staff and coach, we are sad"
"Now, we have to prepare the last two games and prepare ourselves for the next season. But first, we have to accept today's draw, which is already a big thing to do
"We entered the second half with less intensity, reacting late to all plays. We have gone down in everything and it has been a problem."
Busquets admits Barca's title hopes are nearly over
Despite still being mathematically in the title chase, Sergio Busquets admits that Barca are doomed following Tuesday's draw with Levante.
"We are sad," he told Movistar. "Other teams create us a lot of chances against us and score lots of goals easily. This is what has happened during a good part of the season. La Liga is practically over for us".
What a game! 🤯
0-1 Lionel Messi— Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021
0-2 Pedri
1-2 Gonzalo Melero
2-2 Jose Luis Morales
2-3 Ousmane Dembele
3-3 Sergio Leon
🤯 pic.twitter.com/YssXW45eBM
FT: Levante 3-3 Barcelona
It's all over as Barcelona squander their chance to go top of La Liga after settling for a 3-3 draw with Levante.
Credit to the home side, who have played an incredible second half – but it's a huge disappointing for the Blaugrana.
What's next for Ronald Koeman?
Lots of hopeful Barcelona crosses and nudges into the box, but Levante keep defending defiantly.
Barcelona win a corner.
As it stands, Barcelona are no longer top of La Liga.
What a pass from Tono into Leon, who slots it in confidently. Ter Stegen had no chance.
Less than ten minutes of regular time left...
GOAL!!! Levante 3-3 Barcelona
Oh my word! Sergio Leon has EQUALISED to make it 3-3 for Levante!
What a game!
Daniel Gomez with a shot now, and he skies it over.
All the activity in the past few minutes has been in the Barcelona box.
Levante are continuing to put the pressure on Barcelona as we head into the last twenty minutes.
Morales shoots, but it goes over. He's been the star for Levante.
Ousmane Dembele has restored Barcelona's lead! https://t.co/sigacMhZbw— Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021
GOAL! Levante 2-3 Barcelona
GOAL! Levante 2-2 Barcelona
GOAL!!!!! Just seconds after Jose Luis Morales misses from close range, he makes amends for his mistake and slots it in Now it's 2-2.
SCENES!
Levante 1-2 Barcelona
GOAL!!!! Levante 1-2 Barcelona
GOAL!!! Melero scores a great header after some sloppy defending by Barcelona, who were just caught sleeping.
Levnate have halved the deficit!
🐐 alert!
2️⃣2️⃣ La Liga goals in 2021 for Messi— Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021
🐐 pic.twitter.com/TyFrul5uGM
It's just Lewy... and everyone else 😵
5 - Players from the top five European leagues with the most goals this season in all comps:— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 11, 2021
46 - Robert Lewandowski 🇵🇱
37 - LIONEL MESSI 🇦🇷
37 - Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
37 - Erling Braut Haaland 🇳🇴
34 - Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
Accelerant. pic.twitter.com/xwzkjJCt8r
HT: Levante 0-2 Barcelona
And now it's Barcelona who win a corner.
Headed away by Araujo for a goal-kick.
Levante have another corner, and it's a short one. Jordi Alba slides it out, and Levante have one more.
This time it's Enis Bardhi to take, and it's cleared - and Barcelona can counter.
GOAL!!! Levante 0-2 Barcelona
GOAL!!!! Barcelona have doubled their lead!
Pedri slots it in after Dembele's fine assist.
Barcelona will end the night top of La Liga, as things stand.
Still have a long way to go...
Some lovely trickery from Messi just outside the box, as Barcelona continue to pile the pressure on Levante.
The Argentine takes a shot, but it's off-target and well wide.
Pick Greenwood, Gareth! Man Utd's on-fire forward can be England's Euros wildcard
Our Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker has the full story from Old Trafford, as well as a signal-boost for Mason Greenwood...
Read the full story on Goal here.
GOAL! Levante 0-1 Barcelona
GOAL!!!! Messi finally opens the scoring with a rocket of a finish.
What a strike!
Jose Luis Morales thunders down the pitch, but it's cleared.
He's been Levante's most dangerous player this evening, naturally.
Messi gets ready to take the shot from just outside the box...
... and it's straight into the wall.
CHANCE!
Messi earns Barcelona a free-kick.
Party time at the Etihad 🥳
Man City fans have arrived at the Etihad to celebrate 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QpRSeowfzc— Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021
🗣 Solskjaer: 'Congratulations to City'
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to BT Sport: "If you want to take up the challenge with them [Manchester City] we need to strengthen our squad.
"Congratulations to them. They have had a fantastic season. I am very pleased with my boys that have made it to the last 10 days with a Manchester City side ahead of us that are lauded as the best in Europe.
"We want to take the next step and it might be that we need a couple more to strengthen the squad."
🗣 Nemanja Matic: 'We have to deal with this situation"
"In some parts of the game we played some amazing football but we didn’t create enough to score a second goal.
“We had two days [to prepare]. We had some meetings, of course we are not happy with the result, but we played some good football. The youngsters did well and showed great character against a very good side.
“We have to deal with this situation. In two days we have another big game.”
On Manchester City winning the Premier League: "They are champions but we have to be focused on ourselves in the last three games and in the Europa League to do our best."
It's Manchester City's world, and we're just living in it 🌍
Man City's five Premier League titles have all come in the past 10 years!— Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021
🏆2011/12
🏆2013/14
🏆2017/18
🏆2018/19
🏆2020/21 pic.twitter.com/uddXwoaD4N
Champions again! How Guardiola dragged Man City from despair to even more glory
After successive league titles, standards slipped at the Etihad Stadium until the Catalan coach returned to basics to secure another memorable triumph.
Our Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith has the full rundown on Pep's heroics with the Sky Blues this season.
Read the full story on Goal here.
Manchester is blue... 🔵
CHAMPIONNNNES CHAMPIONNNNES OLE OLE OLE 🎶 👂🏻 pic.twitter.com/AOKjVevXUW— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) May 11, 2021
Another One 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/1IsJ0u8yyv— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 11, 2021
Man City crowned Premier League champions after Leicester defeat Manchester United
Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions for 2020-21, with Pep Guardiola's side snatching a domestic title back that they surrendered to Liverpool last season.
Read the full story on Goal here.
Levante vs Barcelona: Team news
Here's how Levante and Barcelona line up for their crunch La Liga match, kicking off in just under an hour's time.
Levante XI: Aitor; Miramon, Duarte, Vezo, Tono; De Frutos, Rober Pier, Bardhi, Melero; Morales, Roger
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Lenglet; Dembele, Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Jordi Alba; Messi, Griezmann
Congratulations, Manchester City! 🔵
ᴍ ᴀ ɴ ᴄ ʜ ᴇ ꜱ ᴛ ᴇ ʀ ᴄ ɪ ᴛ ʏ— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) May 11, 2021
ᴘʀᴇᴍɪᴇʀ ʟᴇᴀɢᴜᴇ ᴄʜᴀᴍᴘɪᴏɴꜱ pic.twitter.com/1O00lz6AP1
FT: Man Utd 1-2 Leicester
Congratulations Man City! 🎉— Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021
2020-21 Premier League champions 🥳 pic.twitter.com/GYnf6L6Afa
Telles takes the corner, but it's cleared by Tielemans.
Four minutes left, plus stoppage time until City are champions.
The goal to hand Man City the title? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/krKHtMWHfg— Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021
Manchester United still do have their penalty hero Bruno Fernandes on the bench.
Into the last 15 minutes here. As it stands, City are champions of England.
Tielemans with a shot, but bodies are in the way.
Man Utd need some spark here...
GOAL! Man Utd 1-2 Leicester
GOAL!!! Soyuncu scores with an incredible header from a great corner, and the Foxes are back in front!
City are Premier League champions as it stands.
Leicester makes a sub, with Ayoze Perez off for James Maddison.
Man Utd also make a chance with Mason Greenwood off for Edinson Cavani.
Iheanacho with a great chance at close range, but De Gea makes a great save! Best chance of the second half, for either side.
Tielemans wreaking havoc against the home side.
Both Liverpool and Manchester City fans are (most) probably holding out for a Man Utd win here.
Funny how football works, eh?
🗣 Man Utd 1-1 Leicester
👏👏👏
Mason Greenwood has 6️⃣ goals in his last 6️⃣ Premier League games pic.twitter.com/3VLCwXPHUL— Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021
HT: Man Utd 1-1 Leicester
Tielemans with the free-kick, straight into the wall.
We end the first half 1-1.
Foul on Ndidi by Amad, just at the stroke of half-time.
Could be danger here, as Leicester have a free-kick...
Pass from Vardy into the box looking for Iheanacho, but it's cleared.
It is absolutely pouring down here in Manchester. What is new?
What were you doing at 19? 👶
19 - At 19 years and 335 days, Luke Thomas is the youngest player to score his first Premier League goal in a match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Stage. #MUNLEI— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2021
GOAL! Man Utd 1-1 Leicester
GOAL!!!! Mason Greenwood slots in to equalise from such a tight angle!
It's only been a quarter of the hour. SCENES!!!
GOAL! Man Utd 0-1 Leicester
Should Leicester keep their lead, Man City will not be crowned champions today.
This also makes things difficult for the likes of Liverpool, in terms of Champions League qualification.
Scenes!
GOAL! Man Utd 0-1 Leicester
GOAL!!!! Luke Thomas gives Leicester the lead at Old Trafford!
What a strike – and cross!
Alex Telles is hurt after being involved in a clash. Looks like a head injury, and he's on the ground receiving treatment.
Luke Shaw looks set to come on.
Amad Diallo makes his Premier League debut 💪 pic.twitter.com/bRdF1KUNTb— Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021
We're underway at Old Trafford!
Reminder that Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions should Man Utd lose to the Foxes this evening.
🗣 Brendan Rodgers speaks!
Brendan Rodgers: "Playing against the big teams you have to have a big energy and big attitude in the game. You have to be able to press, run.
"It doesn't matter what team you put out there is always a pressure to win. Ole has the right to pick whatever team he wants to pick - they have qualified for Champions League and are in the Europa League final."
🗣 Solskjaer on Elanga making his debut
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "He is a good boy, has a had a couple of injuries that has probably delayed this debut, he is one I am looking forward to seeing.
"He has pace, is direct and is a goal threat."
Read our Man Utd correspondent's NXGN profile on him in full.
The kids are alright 💪
2 - This is the first time two teenagers (Anthony Elanga and Amad Traoré) are making their Premier League debut for @ManUtd in the same game since February 2016 (Marcus Rashford and Timothy Fosu-Mensah vs Arsenal). Kicks. #MUNLEI— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2021
🗣 Solskjaer gives Maguire update
“He's obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to MUTV.
“[There's] Ligament damage but hopefully we will see him again this season. Hopefully, he'll be ready for the final.”
Leicester's next fixtures...
FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Leicester
Premier League: Chelsea vs Leicester
Premier League: Leicester vs Tottenham
😳
🗣 Solskjaer speaks on his 10 changes
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "That was the only way to do it, that is the strongest we can get but I am looking forward to it.
"These boys will do everything they can for the team and it is a chance for them to play their way into the next game against Liverpool.
"I want to win every game."
Ole rings the changes 🛎
10 - Manchester United have made 10 changes to the starting XI that featured against Aston Villa, with only Mason Greenwood remaining. It's their joint-most between Premier League matches, also making 10 for a 1-0 victory against Hull City in May 2009. Wholesale.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2021
Man Utd vs Leicester: Team news
Here are both sets of teams for today's battle at Old Trafford.
Man Utd have made 10 changes.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Williams, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, Matic, van de Beek, Mata, Amad, Elanga, Greenwood
Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, McTominay, Pogba, Cavani, Rashford
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy
Subs: Ward, Amartey, Fuchs, Ricardo, Mendy, Choudhury, Praet, Maddison, Maswanhise
Hello folks, and welcome to today's matchday blog!
Manchester United will host Leicester in the all-important Premier League clash of the evening, where Manchester City can claim the title should the Red Devils lose. Exciting!
Later on, Barcelona travel to Levante as they seek to continue the Liga title race pressure.