Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man Utd take on Leicester, Barcelona face Levante

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games around Europe

Updated
Comments (0)
Antoine Griezmann Barcelona 2020-21
Getty Images

Thank you and good night!

2021-05-11T23:12:53Z

A wild day of football as Manchester City got their hands on a Premier League title while Barcelona moved one step further from La Liga's crown.

Back again tomorrow for some big games, including Chelsea's clash with Arsenal as well as some key clashes in Serie A's title race.

Koeman takes responsibility

2021-05-11T22:35:22Z

"As a coach, I am the most responsible," Koeman said at his press conference.

"I ask myself what we have done at halftime, because we had already talked about continuing with the intensity and improving things defensively. Watching the second half, I have not seen it. We lowered the intensity. Players, technical staff and coach, we are sad"

"Now, we have to prepare the last two games and prepare ourselves for the next season. But first, we have to accept today's draw, which is already a big thing to do

"We entered the second half with less intensity, reacting late to all plays. We have gone down in everything and it has been a problem."

Busquets admits Barca's title hopes are nearly over

2021-05-11T22:10:21Z

Despite still being mathematically in the title chase, Sergio Busquets admits that Barca are doomed following Tuesday's draw with Levante.

"We are sad," he told Movistar. "Other teams create us a lot of chances against us and score lots of goals easily. This is what has happened during a good part of the season. La Liga is practically over for us".

What a game! 🤯

2021-05-11T21:55:02Z

FT: Levante 3-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:49:28Z

It's all over as Barcelona squander their chance to go top of La Liga after settling for a 3-3 draw with Levante.

Credit to the home side, who have played an incredible second half – but it's a huge disappointing for the Blaugrana.

What's next for Ronald Koeman?

Levante 3-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:45:45Z

Lenglet sees yellow after he punches the ball away in frustration.

Levante 3-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:45:20Z

We're into the four minutes of stoppage time.

Levante 3-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:43:28Z

The resulting corner flies past the entire Barcelona team, and it's a goal-kick.

Levante 3-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:42:47Z

Lots of hopeful Barcelona crosses and nudges into the box, but Levante keep defending defiantly.

Barcelona win a corner.

Levante 3-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:40:58Z

Barcelona now poking around the Levante box. Five more minutes.

Levante 3-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:38:46Z

As it stands, Barcelona are no longer top of La Liga.

What a pass from Tono into Leon, who slots it in confidently. Ter Stegen had no chance.

Less than ten minutes of regular time left...

GOAL!!! Levante 3-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:38:05Z

Oh my word! Sergio Leon has EQUALISED to make it 3-3 for Levante!

What a game!

Levante 2-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:36:14Z

Barcelona have made another sub, with Sergino Dest on for Ousmane Dembele.

Levante 2-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:35:48Z

Barcelona win a free-kick after Rober fouls Messi.

Levante 2-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:33:04Z

Now it's Jose Luis Morales who gets a yellow, after bringing down Dembele.

Levante 2-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:32:01Z

Frenkie de Jong gets a yellow card after a challenge on Jorge de Frutos.

Levante 2-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:31:43Z

Levante make a great move forward with Jose Luis Morales in the danger area, but it's offside/

Levante 2-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:29:35Z

Levante with a change, Coke on for Jorge Miramon.

Levante 2-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:29:12Z

Daniel Gomez with a shot now, and he skies it over.

All the activity in the past few minutes has been in the Barcelona box.

Levante 2-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:28:34Z

Barcelona make a sub, with goalscorer Pedri coming off for Oscar Mingueza.

Levante 2-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:27:58Z

Levante are continuing to put the pressure on Barcelona as we head into the last twenty minutes.

Morales shoots, but it goes over. He's been the star for Levante.

Levante 2-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:22:36Z

What a game this is!

GOAL! Levante 2-3 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:18:34Z

GOAL!!!!! Dembele scores Barcelona's third with a shot into the top corner, and the Blaugrana are now top of the live Liga table!

Levante 2-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:16:39Z

Levante are brimming with confidence here, with Malsa now forcing a save from Ter Stegen.

Levante 2-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:15:21Z

Barcelona have opened this second half terribly, with Lenglet and Pique making a meal of the second goal. Some clumsly non-existent defending from the away team, who would have climbed to the top of La Liga had they held their lead.

GOAL! Levante 2-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:14:30Z

GOAL!!!!! Just seconds after Jose Luis Morales misses from close range, he makes amends for his mistake and slots it in Now it's 2-2.

SCENES!

Levante 1-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:12:56Z

De Jong and Messi combine to almost make it 3-1, but Messi fluffs it at the last second.

GOAL!!!! Levante 1-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:11:46Z

GOAL!!! Melero scores a great header after some sloppy defending by Barcelona, who were just caught sleeping.

Levnate have halved the deficit!

Levante 0-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:10:19Z

Frenkie de Jong takes a shot after Aitor is spotted off his line, but he only just skies it! It would've been an incredible volley.

Levante 0-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:07:45Z

Levante have managed to counter thanks to Tono with the burst forward, but the shot by Melero is less than impressive.

Levante 0-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T21:02:01Z

Messi with the shot, and it's way wide.

Levante 0-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:58:06Z

Back underway for the second half.

It's just Lewy... and everyone else 😵

2021-05-11T20:56:35Z

HT: Levante 0-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:46:15Z

Barcelona lead by two goals at the break, courtesy Messi and Pedri.

Levante 0-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:45:47Z

Busquets has a great chance on goal with a header, and he comes close but it's only just wide.

Levante 0-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:45:04Z

Barcelona back on the counter, but Dembele can't get his shot away. Corner.

Levante 0-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:39:49Z

And now it's Barcelona who win a corner.

Headed away by Araujo for a goal-kick.

Levante 0-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:38:22Z

Levante have another corner, and it's a short one. Jordi Alba slides it out, and Levante have one more.

This time it's Enis Bardhi to take, and it's cleared - and Barcelona can counter.

GOAL!!! Levante 0-2 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:35:08Z

GOAL!!!! Barcelona have doubled their lead! 

Pedri slots it in after Dembele's fine assist.

Levante 0-1 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:31:51Z

Barcelona will end the night top of La Liga, as things stand.

Still have a long way to go...

Levante 0-1 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:31:33Z

Enis Bardhi has a shot on target, but it's saved by Ter Stegen.

Levante 0-1 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:29:21Z

Some lovely trickery from Messi just outside the box, as Barcelona continue to pile the pressure on Levante.

The Argentine takes a shot, but it's off-target and well wide.

Pick Greenwood, Gareth! Man Utd's on-fire forward can be England's Euros wildcard

2021-05-11T20:28:54Z

Our Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker has the full story from Old Trafford, as well as a signal-boost for Mason Greenwood... 

Read the full story on Goal here.

Mason Greenwood Gareth Southgate Manchester United England GFX
Getty/Goal

GOAL! Levante 0-1 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:26:08Z

GOAL!!!! Messi finally opens the scoring with a rocket of a finish.

What a strike!

Levante 0-0 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:23:53Z

Jose Luis Morales thunders down the pitch, but it's cleared.

He's been Levante's most dangerous player this evening, naturally.

Levante 0-0 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:23:01Z

Lenglet with a shot now, straight at Aitor.

Levante 0-0 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:22:00Z

Oh, wow. Levante have the best chance on goal, only for the final pass by Tono to miss his team-mate completely.

Levante 0-0 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:18:06Z

Araujo looks as if he's limping.

Levante 0-0 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:17:24Z

And it goes beyond all the Levante players, with the resulting shot flying high over the crossbar.

Levante 0-0 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:16:39Z

Levante have won a corner! One of the most exciting moments of the game so far!

Levante 0-0 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:13:57Z

Barcelona now they can top La Liga if they win this evening, right?

Levante 0-0 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:07:28Z

Griezmann manages to thread the ball through the wall of Levante defenders, but it's cleared before he can take a proper shot.

Levante 0-0 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:06:34Z

Messi gets ready to take the shot from just outside the box...

... and it's straight into the wall.

Levante 0-0 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:05:58Z

CHANCE! 

Messi earns Barcelona a free-kick.

Levante 0-0 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:04:27Z

Very big fan of Barcelona's pink kits here.

Levante 0-0 Barcelona

2021-05-11T20:00:47Z

We're underway in La Liga, where Barcelona can go top should they beat Levante.

🗣 Solskjaer: 'Congratulations to City'

2021-05-11T19:38:00Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to BT Sport: "If you want to take up the challenge with them [Manchester City] we need to strengthen our squad.

"Congratulations to them. They have had a fantastic season. I am very pleased with my boys that have made it to the last 10 days with a Manchester City side ahead of us that are lauded as the best in Europe.

"We want to take the next step and it might be that we need a couple more to strengthen the squad."

🗣 Nemanja Matic: 'We have to deal with this situation"

2021-05-11T19:32:50Z

Nemanja Matic to BT Sport: “We had a good team today of course some young players got a chance with some experienced players. We had a good balance. A set-piece decided the game.

"In some parts of the game we played some amazing football but we didn’t create enough to score a second goal.

“We had two days [to prepare]. We had some meetings, of course we are not happy with the result, but we played some good football. The youngsters did well and showed great character against a very good side.

“We have to deal with this situation. In two days we have another big game.”

On Manchester City winning the Premier League: "They are champions but we have to be focused on ourselves in the last three games and in the Europa League to do our best."

It's Manchester City's world, and we're just living in it 🌍

2021-05-11T19:23:10Z

Champions again! How Guardiola dragged Man City from despair to even more glory

2021-05-11T19:16:06Z

After successive league titles, standards slipped at the Etihad Stadium until the Catalan coach returned to basics to secure another memorable triumph.

Our Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith has the full rundown on Pep's heroics with the Sky Blues this season.

Read the full story on Goal here.

Manchester City Premier League champions GFX
Goal

Man City crowned Premier League champions after Leicester defeat Manchester United

2021-05-11T19:07:06Z

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions for 2020-21, with Pep Guardiola's side snatching a domestic title back that they surrendered to Liverpool last season.

Read the full story on Goal here.

Manchester City celebrating 2020-21
Getty Images

Levante vs Barcelona: Team news

2021-05-11T19:02:35Z

Here's how Levante and Barcelona line up for their crunch La Liga match, kicking off in just under an hour's time.

Levante XI: Aitor; Miramon, Duarte, Vezo, Tono; De Frutos, Rober Pier, Bardhi, Melero; Morales, Roger

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Lenglet; Dembele, Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Jordi Alba; Messi, Griezmann

Congratulations, Manchester City! 🔵

2021-05-11T18:55:37Z

FT: Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:52:08Z

Leicester take all three points at Old Trafford and Manchester City are Premier League champions!

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:50:16Z

Rashford offside.

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:49:36Z

Three minutes of stoppage time...

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:49:34Z

Fernandes tries to cross it over to Cavani, but it's caught comfortably by Schmeichel.

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:48:18Z

Rashford has a shot on target, but there's not enough power and it's wide.

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:47:03Z

Man Utd are probing now, and they've looked better since Fernanes has come on – but they have nothing to show for it so far.

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:46:38Z

Cleared.

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:46:10Z

Another corner for United...

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:45:13Z

Telles takes the corner, but it's cleared by Tielemans.

Four minutes left, plus stoppage time until City are champions.

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:44:30Z

Corner for Man Utd...

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:42:48Z

Man Utd have an effort on goal but Bruno Fernandes absolutely skewers it. What a chance that was.

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:39:00Z

Now it's Vardy off, ahead of Leicester's FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:36:56Z

Bruno Fernandes on for Amad!

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:36:45Z

James Maddison with a shot now, but it's well wide of the goal.

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:35:53Z

Manchester United still do have their penalty hero Bruno Fernandes on the bench.

Into the last 15 minutes here. As it stands, City are champions of England.

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:34:58Z

Rashford tries to get the counter-attack away, but the ball is cleared. What a header from Cavani for Rashford.

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:31:49Z

Leicester with another great effort here, with Vardy trying to pick out Tielemans but fluffing the chance.

Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:30:24Z

Tielemans with a shot, but bodies are in the way.

Man Utd need some spark here...

GOAL! Man Utd 1-2 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:25:07Z

GOAL!!! Soyuncu scores with an incredible header from a great corner, and the Foxes are back in front!

City are Premier League champions as it stands.

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:23:52Z

Leicester makes a sub, with Ayoze Perez off for James Maddison.

Man Utd also make a chance with Mason Greenwood off for Edinson Cavani.

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:18:56Z

Clever from Albrighton, who side-steps around the Man Utd defence but can't get his shot away.

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:17:58Z

Iheanacho with a great chance at close range, but De Gea makes a great save! Best chance of the second half, for either side.

Tielemans wreaking havoc against the home side.

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:16:13Z

James Maddison about to come on.

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:13:12Z

Cagey so far, with none of the excitement from the opening 15.

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:08:10Z

Iheanacho with a... cross? Pass? Shot? It floats way over the goal.

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:08:08Z

Both Liverpool and Manchester City fans are (most) probably holding out for a Man Utd win here.

Funny how football works, eh?

🗣 Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T18:03:17Z

Back underway at Old Trafford.

HT: Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T17:47:38Z

Tielemans with the free-kick, straight into the wall.

We end the first half 1-1.

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T17:46:21Z

Foul on Ndidi by Amad, just at the stroke of half-time.

Could be danger here, as Leicester have a free-kick...

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T17:42:10Z

Vardy makes a great run, but the flag is offside. What a goal that would've been.

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T17:37:19Z

Soyuncu makes an important clearance as Greenwood has a chance to pounce on the ball after a great long cross.

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T17:34:30Z

Clumsy backpass that Vardy is ready to pounce on, but De Gea has it covered.

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T17:28:15Z

Long shot by Tielemans that takes a dip, which De Gea needs to stretch to get a hand to.

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T17:25:35Z

If the Red Devils scrape by with just a point from tonight's game, it won't be enough for City to win the league – unless they also draw to Liverpool on Thursday.

Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T17:23:25Z

Pass from Vardy into the box looking for Iheanacho, but it's cleared.

It is absolutely pouring down here in Manchester. What is new?

What were you doing at 19? 👶

2021-05-11T17:21:42Z

GOAL! Man Utd 1-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T17:16:06Z

GOAL!!!! Mason Greenwood slots in to equalise from such a tight angle!

It's only been a quarter of the hour. SCENES!!!

GOAL! Man Utd 0-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T17:12:00Z

Should Leicester keep their lead, Man City will not be crowned champions today.

This also makes things difficult for the likes of Liverpool, in terms of Champions League qualification.

Scenes!

GOAL! Man Utd 0-1 Leicester

2021-05-11T17:11:23Z

GOAL!!!! Luke Thomas gives Leicester the lead at Old Trafford!

What a strike – and cross!

Man Utd 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-11T17:07:03Z

Alex Telles is hurt after being involved in a clash. Looks like a head injury, and he's on the ground receiving treatment.

Luke Shaw looks set to come on.

Man Utd 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-11T17:00:54Z

We're underway at Old Trafford!

Reminder that Manchester City will be crowned Premier League champions should Man Utd lose to the Foxes this evening.

🗣 Brendan Rodgers speaks!

2021-05-11T16:53:31Z

Brendan Rodgers: "Playing against the big teams you have to have a big energy and big attitude in the game. You have to be able to press, run.

"It doesn't matter what team you put out there is always a pressure to win. Ole has the right to pick whatever team he wants to pick - they have qualified for Champions League and are in the Europa League final."

🗣 Solskjaer on Elanga making his debut

2021-05-11T16:45:00Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "He is a good boy, has a had a couple of injuries that has probably delayed this debut, he is one I am looking forward to seeing.

"He has pace, is direct and is a goal threat."

Read our Man Utd correspondent's NXGN profile on him in full.

Anthony Elanga NxGn GFX
Getty/Goal

The kids are alright 💪

2021-05-11T16:37:35Z

🗣 Solskjaer gives Maguire update

2021-05-11T16:27:01Z

“He's obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to MUTV.

“[There's] Ligament damage but hopefully we will see him again this season. Hopefully, he'll be ready for the final.”

Leicester's next fixtures...

2021-05-11T16:19:27Z

FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Leicester

Premier League: Chelsea vs Leicester

Premier League: Leicester vs Tottenham

😳

🗣 Solskjaer speaks on his 10 changes

2021-05-11T16:13:51Z

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "That was the only way to do it, that is the strongest we can get but I am looking forward to it.

"These boys will do everything they can for the team and it is a chance for them to play their way into the next game against Liverpool.

"I want to win every game."

Ole rings the changes 🛎

2021-05-11T16:08:45Z

Man Utd vs Leicester: Team news

2021-05-11T16:02:59Z

Here are both sets of teams for today's battle at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have made 10 changes.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Williams, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, Matic, van de Beek, Mata, Amad, Elanga, Greenwood

Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, McTominay, Pogba, Cavani, Rashford

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Amartey, Fuchs, Ricardo, Mendy, Choudhury, Praet, Maddison, Maswanhise

Hello folks, and welcome to today's matchday blog!

2021-05-11T15:59:30Z

Manchester United will host Leicester in the all-important Premier League clash of the evening, where Manchester City can claim the title should the Red Devils lose. Exciting!

Later on, Barcelona travel to Levante as they seek to continue the Liga title race pressure.