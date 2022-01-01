Matchday LIVE: Man Utd host Southampton, Chelsea feature in Club World Cup final, Real Madrid & Man City in action

Chelsea v Palmeiras

There's plenty of action to come before we move our focus properly to the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium - but it would be remiss for us to not touch upon Chelsea's date with destiny.

The Blues qualified for the 2021 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup through their UEFA Champions League triumph over Manchester City last term - and they're looking to add a piece of silverware to their cabinet that they have never won, having lost in the 2012 final to Corinthians.

In the way of Thomas Tuchel's men are Copa Libertadores holders Palmeiras, who are also looking for a maiden triumph in this tournament - but after his lone goal booked their place in today's final, can Romelu Lukaku be the difference for the Premier League side once more?