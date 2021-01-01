Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Roma & Arsenal take on Villarreal in Europa League semi-final first legs

Arsenal, of course, reunite this evening with the man who was in charge when they made that Europa League Final in Baku two years ago, in the shape of Unai Emery.

The Spaniard, a three-time winner of this trophy during his days with Sevilla, arguably knows how to win it better than anybody else.

The jury is still out on whether the Gunners made the right call in replacing him with Mikel Arteta, given their current league position - but of course, had the latter not guided them to a FA Cup triumph last term, they wouldn't even be here right now.