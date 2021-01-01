Matchday LIVE: Man City vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Chelsea, plus Bayern, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

GOAL! Man City 4-0 Arsenal
Rodri has sent it curling into the bottom corner from outside the box.
It was a long build up from the home team as Arsenal sat back and applied no pressure to the ball.
Jack Grealish was blocked on the edge of the box, but City easily regained possession and worked it to Rodri for a fine finish.
Second half underway
The second-half has kicked off.
Will Man City push to extend their lead and further humiliate Arsenal?
Or can the Gunners muster up enough to at least limit the damage?
Half-time: Man City 3-0 Arsenal
A comfortable first half for Man City, an abysmal one for Arsenal.
Three goals and a red card in the first 45 minutes, with Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus firing in for the home side.
Granit Xhaka piled on the misery, however, with a reckless challenge on Joao Cancelo.
Let's take a look at that red card
There can be no doubt that Granit Xhaka had to go off after that tackle.
A textbook sending off challenge.
GOAL! Man City 3-0 Arsenal
More misery for Arsenal!
Man City burst forward with Torres sending it wide to Jack Grealish.
The £100m man cuts into the box and squares it to Gabriel Jesus who tucks in a third for the home side.
RED CARD! Granit Xhaka sent off
Arsenal are down to 10 men.
Granit Xhaka has been sent off for a two-footed tackle with his studs showing.
The midfielder needlessly chopped down Joao Cancelo and the referee did not hesitate to show the red card.
Gundogan up and running
Ilkay Gundogan has scored his first goal of the season.
The German midfielder was Man City's top scorer in the Premier League in 2020-21 with 13.
How many will he fire in this term?
GOAL! Man City 2-0 Arsenal
This time it's Ferran Torres who is perfectly placed to beat Bernd Leno.
After a patient build up from a free-kick in the middle of Arsenal's half, a low, diagonal ball is played into the box.
It makes its way through and Torres is there to finish.
GOAL! Man City 1-0 Arsenal
Ilkay Gundogan has given the home side the lead!
City burst forward with Gabriel Jesus running onto a long ball down the right side and eventually sends it towars the back post.
Gundogan is there lingering behind Calum Chambers to head it in.
We are underway!
The clash between Manchester City and Arsenal has begun.
Who will come out on top, Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions or his former protégé Mikel Arteta and the Gunners?
Man City vs Arsenal - How do they line up?
The teams are in for our first match of the afternoon. Let's take a look at how they're starting.
What's on the cards today?
The action commences with an early mouth-watering Premier League tie between Manchester City and Arsenal.
Then we will guide you through the mid-afternoon ties in the English top-flight before another promising encounter this evening, with Liverpool taking on Chelsea at Anfield.
Afterwards, Bayern Munich will look to get a second win of the Bundesliga season when they take on Hertha Berlin, followed by Juventus' first match of the post-Ronaldo era against Empoli.
And we'll round it off with an intriguing clash in Spain as Real Madrid visit Real Betis.
Let's get into it!
