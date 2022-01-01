Matchday LIVE: Liverpool seek to keep Premier League title race alive at Aston Villa & Barca face Celta Vigo in La Liga

Injury concern for Fabinho
A fairly innocuous challenge on Fabinho seems to yield little, but then the Liverpool man is pulling up, clutching at his thigh.
Jurgen Klopp looks worried, and no wonder - his race is run.
Jordan Henderson is on to replace him on the half-hour mark.
Fast start
6 - This is the first time both Aston Villa and Liverpool have scored against each other inside the first six minutes of a Premier League meeting. Chaotic.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 10, 2022
Reds steadying after rampant action
Premier League games, eh? They're seldom dull affairs.
Liverpool look to have regathered their balance after a busy opening at Villa Park.
But Steven Gerrard is putting his club status on the line by ensuring his hosts do not play softball.
Will Reds be ruthless once more?
18 - Liverpool haven’t dropped a single point against sides starting the day in the bottom half of the Premier League table this season, winning all 18 such games by an aggregate score of 52-4. Ruthless. pic.twitter.com/fAe186GT4x— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 10, 2022
WATCH: Matip finds equaliser for Reds
What a response from Liverpool!— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 10, 2022
Joël Matip pokes the ball home and what a start we've had here at Villa Park! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gE2Y4vnp9b
We are off to a ROARING start at Villa Park.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 10, 2022
Just moments after Douglas Luiz put Villa up 1-0, Joel Matip draws Liverpool even.
GOAL: Villa 1-1 Liverpool
(Joel Matip)
An immediate response!
Liverpool are barely behind on the scoreboard and they seize an equaliser to tie things up before we're even into double-digits on the clock.
After Villa fail to clear a ball into the box, Virgil van Dijk sees a shot parried - but Joel Matip is there to follow up and fire home.
GOAL: Villa 1-0 Liverpool
(Douglas Luiz)
An absolute disaster of a start for Liverpool - and they have it all to do now!
Aston Villa seize a smash-and-grab lead inside three minutes to put Villa Park into raptures!
Alisson palms away a close-range header set up by a lofted cross, but his rebound falls to Douglas Luiz, who scrambles to fire it in before the goalkeeper can clear up.
KO: Villa v Liverpool
The teams are out on an almost balmy Midlands evening. Steven Gerrard and Jurgen Klopp - the past and the present of Liverpool - greet each other.
A huge 90 minutes awaits for the Reds.
Here we go!
Man(e) of the hour
Mane in the Midlands ⚡#AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/Rz340gnSUO— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 10, 2022
Your mission...
Barca v Celta
Reunion
Team News: Barca v Celta
𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐎́𝐍 👥#BarçaCelta pic.twitter.com/MT6GsV0a0d— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 10, 2022
𝐎𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐒𝐎𝐒 en Barcelona 🙌🔥#BarçaCelta @bitcicomglobal pic.twitter.com/rDyOXI0p3s— RC Celta (@RCCelta) May 10, 2022
New boy in town
Regardless of the outcome of this year's title race, Liverpool and Klopp can expect to be in the mix again next season, particularly with a smart transfer window ahead of the new campaign.
But they'll do well to beat out City for the catch of the year - the Citizens announced that, final details pending, Erling Haaland will join them for 2022-23 and beyond.
You can read about that signing here.
Calm before the storm
Villa Park is all set. 👌 #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/UTeBGOw8CA— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 10, 2022
A time for heroes
Villa v Liverpool
So, then. Three games to go - and three games for Liverpool to keep this title race alive.
It is of course out of their hands - a draw with Tottenham at the weekend left Klopp's quadruple-chasing Reds three points off the pace of City, and looking at the one that got away.
But their biggest rivals are in the midst of a nightmare defensive crisis with injury and face a suprisingly tricky road to the finish line. They couldn't... could they?
Today's order of play
It's not a busy schedule today - and one game has a lot more at stake than another - but we've got two tasty treats for you to get your teeth stuck into.
Liverpool must win against Aston Villa to move level with Manchester City - and defeat could leave them six points adrift with two games to go.
Barcelona meanwhile are merely playing to stay second in La Liga - but they'll face a stern test in Celta Vigo, who are seeking a big scalp as they look to continue their run-in to the season on a high.
Today's order of play is as follows:
2000/1500/1200: Aston Villa v Liverpool
2030/1530/1230: Barcelona v Celta Vigo
(All times BST/EST/PT)
Team News: Villa v Liverpool
Salah benched as Coutinho faces old club
This is your Aston Villa team to face Liverpool tonight. 👊 #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/T7qsXidNov— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 10, 2022
📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 10, 2022
Tonight’s line-up to face @AVFCOfficial 👊 #AVLLIV
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this evening!
And boy, it might not have appeared much more than a reunion for Steven Gerrard with his old club when he first took the reins at Aston Villa - but suddenly, the Liverpool legend can play kingmaker in the title race between his old club and Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp's men head to Villa Park in search of a win to keep the battle alive, while their rivals must wait another day for action - not that they have been quiet today...
Strap in, sit back and get ready to keep track of it all.