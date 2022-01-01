Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd, Real Madrid & more in action as club football returns

Liverpool v Watford

Ahead of kick-off, Jurgen Klopp has moved to clear the air on the atmosphere between his two strikers now - and he has assured all that there is harmony between the pair.

"No doubt about it they are not only close, they are well educated, they are good boys, they are good humans," he stated. "I really thought Sadio did particularly well with it to be honest and I am sure that Mo appreciates that as well.

"Even if it is your brother, then imagine he is playing for the other team and you have to play a final and one wins and the other loses. That is not a good situation for anyone. But for sure Sadio and Mo would consider themselves as friends, and they handled it well."