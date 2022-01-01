Matchday LIVE: Italy, Portugal, Brazil & more feature in World Cup qualification action

Santos shuffles Portugal defence
Portugal boss Fernando Santos has been forced to shuffle his defensive line for the meeting with Turkey due to the Covid-19-enforced absence of Covid and Ruben Dias' struggles with a hamstring injury.
Paris Saint-Germain's Danilo Pereira will be filling in at centre-back, despite being a defensive midfielder by trade, alongside Jose Fonte.
Wales team to face Austria
🏴🇦🇹— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) March 24, 2022
THIS IS CYMRU! #TogetherStronger | #WALAUT pic.twitter.com/zxOVCxVYC9
Scotland's XI for Poland friendly
Your Scotland team taking on Poland in our fundraising friendly at @HampdenPark this evening.— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 24, 2022
➡️ You can donate to @UNICEF_uk's emergency appeal for Ukraine here: https://t.co/XVn9urT2k7#SCOPOL pic.twitter.com/LMTnwEffuC
Italy starting XI for North Macedonia clash
Tonight's starting XI 📋#ITAMKD #Azzurri #VivoAzzurro #WCQ pic.twitter.com/p8h2qcvQ59— Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) March 24, 2022
Portugal team to face Turkey
Senhoras e senhores, o nosso 𝗫𝗜 𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 para hoje! 📋👥 #VamosComTudo pic.twitter.com/NZZCIEqZIW— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) March 24, 2022
Order of play
European Word Cup qualifying playoff semi-finals:
Italy vs North Macedonia - 19:45 GMT
Portugal vs Turkey - 19:45 GMT
Sweden vs Czech Republic - 19:45 GMT
Wales vs Austria - 19:45 GMT
International friendlies:
Scotland vs Poland - 19:45 GMT
South American World Cup qualifiers
Brazil vs Chile - 23:30 GMT
Colombia vs Bolivia - 23:30 GMT
Paraguay vs Ecuador - 23:30 GMT
Uruguay vs Peru - 23:30 GMT
Welcome to matchday live! ⚽️
Good evening football fans across the world and welcome to GOAL's coverage of the international break!
We are here to provide you with all the action from the latest European and South American World Cup qualifiers, with the likes of Italy, Portugal and Brazil all in action.
17 of the 32 spots at Qatar 2022 have already been filled, and there should be plenty of drama ahead as the remaining nations scramble for a ticket to football's most prestigious international torunament.
Strap yourselves in and stay tuned for up-to-the-minute updates right here!