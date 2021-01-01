Matchday LIVE: Everton face West Ham, Newcastle host Tottenham, Juventus & Barcelona also in action

Five for Bayern
Little to shout about
Everton and West Ham continue to keep each other at arm’s length early in the second half. Ogbonna has thrown himself in front of a shot from Iwobi, with a goal needed to bring this game to life.
Bayern go two up
Lewandowski has his second for Bayern inside half an hour. No mistake from the Pole as he turns home from close range following good work by Davies.
A goal scoring machine?
All quiet in Madrid
It is around this time that we should have been bringing you team news from Spain, but Madrid giants Atletico and Real have both seen their games postponed this weekend as a result of South American World Cup qualifiers running into the early hours of Friday morning European time. They will both return to action in midweek Champions League competition.
HT: Everton 0-0 West Ham
All square on Merseyside
No goals at Goodison. The hosts have had the better chances, but the visitors have looked the better team. Plenty of room for improvement as Benitez and Moyes get an opportunity to make tactical tweaks at the interval.
Who else but him?
Bayern have broken the deadlock already, with Lewandowski firing them in front inside four minutes...
WATCH: Flag denies Soucek (UK only)
Frustration for Hammers
Soucek has the ball in the net for West Ham, but the flag is up. Bowen forces a smart save from Pickford, with the rebound spilling to Soucek. He crashes into the roof of the goal from close range, but it won’t count.
Rice at quarterback
NFL action is back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today, and Rice is doing his best to fill quarterback duties for West Ham. He is seeing plenty of the ball, as the Hammers look for him to pull the strings, but a final pass to the end zone. For Everton, Iwobi has had an air shot at a dangerous cross from Gray in what is probably the best chance of a quiet contest.
Will Bayern's stars shine?
Mixed messages
Benitez and Moyes doing their best to get messages across from the touchline, but are those words getting through? No clear direction as yet from either side, but the hosts are starting to play their way into the game after making a slow start.
Hammer time
No goals and few chances inside the opening 10 minutes at Goodison, but West Ham have looked bright. A couple of nervy moments for Toffees goalkeeper Pickford, but nothing to trouble him too much so far. Antonio, as always, has been putting himself about up top for the Hammers, but his most telling contribution so far has been collecting a yellow card for simulation.
Derby delight
Elsewhere today, Swansea have taken the spoils in a derby date with South Wales rivals Cardiff. Jake Bidwell put the finishing touches to a 3-0 win for the Swans in some style.
Up and running
The first top-flight fixture of the day is underway at Goodison Park. Rafa Benitez and David Moyes once crossed coaching swords on opposing sides of a fierce Merseyside derby divide, so need no introduction to one another.
Everton are looking for three points that will give them a best-ever start to a Premier League season, while West Ham are trying to equal a club-record run of seven games unbeaten away from home.
Bayern's diamonds
Czech mate
Rafa's Toffees are raring to go
Team news: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
Team news: Everton vs West Ham
Today's order of play
Sunday's fixtures
There are plenty of eye-catching fixtures and intriguing subplots to be found today, from Newcastle’s first outing since their big-money takeover to Sergio Aguero being in line for his debut at Camp Nou.
We will bring you highlights all the way through until the close of play. In order of kick-off, today we have got:
1400: Everton vs West Ham
1430: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
1630: Newcastle vs Tottenham
1945: Juventus vs Roma
2000: Barcelona vs Valencia
(All times BST)
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Domestic football returned from the international break with a bang on Saturday, and Sunday promises more of the same.
Heavyweight outfits from across Europe are preparing to take to the field, with Tottenham, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus among those in action.
We will keep you across all of the action as it happens, so settle in and enjoy the ride.