Matchday LIVE: England face Austria while France take on Wales in Euro 2020 warm-up friendlies

A long-awaited return

2021-06-02T19:08:13Z

Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels are in the Germany lineup for the first time since Joachim Low controversially began excluding them from the national team in 2019.

Memphis answers back

2021-06-02T19:04:56Z

Hot start in the Netherlands' clash with Scotland as Memphis Depay makes it 1-1 in the 17th minute. 

Meanwhile in Norway, guess who?

2021-06-02T19:03:41Z

Norway just scored a last-minute winner agaisnt Luexemborg. We don't need to tell you who scored it.

And we're all underway!

2021-06-02T19:01:26Z

Germany-Denmark, England-Austria and France-Wales have all kicked off. 

Netherlands losing!

2021-06-02T19:00:17Z

Frank de Boer's side concedes to Scotland just 11 minutes on a Josh Hendry goal.

The goal is Hendry's first international goal, and not a bad team to score it against, eh?

Kickoff in Holland

2021-06-02T18:45:53Z

The Netherlands have kicked off against Scotland with the other matches soon to follow.

Southgate explains why Lingard starts

2021-06-02T18:22:40Z

Despite being cut from England's squad for the Euros, Jesse Lingard has been named to Gareth Southgate's starting XI against Austria. 

"Jesse has had a good spell with West Ham and is someone who has played so well with England," Southgate said before the game. "We have total trust in the way he plays, he is reliable, a great member of the group."

Bellingham becomes youngest England starter since Rooney

2021-06-02T18:20:16Z

At 17 years and 338 days old, Jude Bellingham is the youngest player to start for England since Wayne Rooney, who was named to the starting XI against Liechtenstein in September 2003 at17 years and 321 days old.

Meanwhile in Madrid...

2021-06-02T17:52:41Z

Before all of today's games get started, Carlo Ancelotti held his first press conference since returning to Real Madrid, as he discussed the futures of Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

An incredible lineup for France

2021-06-02T17:47:32Z

Stick N'Golo Kante in there and you have one of this summer's favourites. 

And Austria's XI

2021-06-02T17:42:25Z

Some familiar faces in the starting XI for Austria, including recent Real Madrid signing David Alaba:

Bachmann, Friedl, Hinteregger, Dragovic, Lainer, Laimer, Baumgartner, Schlager, Alaba, Sabitzer, Kalajdzic.

The wait is almost over!

2021-06-02T17:15:17Z

It's taken an extra year, but the Euros are nearly upon us!

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-06-02T16:57:44Z

The road towards the Euros is officially underway as several of Europe's top teams are in action today with pre-tournament friendlies. 

Fresh off naming his right-back filled 26-man squad for the Euros, Gareth Southgate and England are set to face off with Austria, while reigning world champions France are set to take on Wales in what could be Karim Benzema's true return to Les Bleus.

Elsewhere, Germany are set to face Denmark while the Netherlands will take on Scotland.

A busy day to help kickstart a busy summer - and you can follow it all right here!