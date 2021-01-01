Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City take on Leeds, Real Madrid host Barca in El Clasico

Join us for coverage of all the goals, incidents and talking points of Saturday's action across Europe

Updated

🔙 February 2013

2021-04-10T10:45:19Z

Manchester City 4-0 Leeds United

🏆 FA Cup

🏟️  Etihad Stadium

⚽️⚽️  Sergio Aguero 

⚽️. Yaya Toure

⚽️. Carlos Tevez

🚨 Team news | Manchester City vs Leeds United

2021-04-10T10:30:00Z

City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus.

Leeds: Meslier, Alioski, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Roberts, Costa, Bamford.


🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 First up | Manchester City vs Leeds United

2021-04-10T10:25:33Z

Manchester City host Leeds United for first time since 2013 and City have gone unbeaten for 41 matches at the Etihad Stadium against newly promoted sides in the Premier League.

The reverse fixture in October finished levelled, 1-1 with goals from Rodrigo and Raheem Sterling. 

Now, City sit in first with a 14 point lead over Manchester United in second. Leeds United are in 11th, levelled in points with Arsenal in 10th, nine points off the Europa League spot.

Players to watch:

Leeds: Rafinha

No other Leeds player has created more chances (55) or provided more assists (6) in the Premier League

City: Aguero

It's the first time the Argentinian faces Leeds in the league and so far, has scored against 32 of 33 previous opponents he's faced. Will Leeds be the next team on his tally?

Welcome to matchday LIVE!

2021-04-10T10:10:00Z

It's El Clasico day in Spain 🇪🇸

But plenty of football until then, get comfortable!

Here's a recap of what to expect today:

Manchester City v Leeds United
Bayern Munich v Union Berlin
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Strasbourg v PSG
Parma v AC Milan
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Real Madrid v Barcelona

Lionel Messi Barcelona Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 2020-21
